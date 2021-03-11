Neha Kakkar reminded of ‘pre-wedding shoot’ as paparazzi spot her and Rohanpreet Singh at airport. Watch video
Neha Kakkar and her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, were spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. A paparazzo shared a video of their cute moments, as Rohanpreet opened the car door for Neha, and walked with her to the terminal hand-in-hand.
In the clip, Neha and Rohanpreet were also seen chatting with the paparazzi and posing for pictures. They engaged in conversation with each other and shared laughs together. They kept their airport look comfy and casual -- while he wore a colourful half-sleeved shirt with black shorts, she was dressed in a blue T-shirt with black jeggings.
Watching the video reminded Neha of her pre-wedding shoot with Rohanpreet. She commented on the post, “Looks like our pre wedding shoot! 😍 @rohanpreetsingh @viralbhayani 😜.” Fans also flocked to the comments section to shower love on the couple. “They are love,” one wrote. “Omg she's a human barbie doll,” another commented.
Neha and Rohanpreet, who got married in October last year, often indulge in PDA on social media. Last month, on Valentine’s Day, he immortalised their love with a special tattoo. It read “Nehu’s man”.
Sharing a picture of Rohanpreet flaunting the tattoo, Neha wrote, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts.”
Neha and Rohanpreet met in August last year at the shoot of the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. After a whirlwind romance, they got married in dual ceremonies in Delhi last October and flew to Dubai for their honeymoon.
On the work front, Neha is waiting for the release of her new single, Marjaneya, on March 18. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla feature in its music video.
