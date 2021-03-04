Rohanpreet Singh cannot get over Neha Kakkar’s ‘hotness’ in glamorous new photos
- Rohanpreet Singh was bowled over by Neha Kakkar's "hotness" in their glamorous new photoshoot together. See pictures here.
Singer Rohanpreet Singh gushed over his wife, singer Neha Kakkar’s “hotness” in glamorous new photos shared by her on Instagram. She wore a black sequinned saree with a navy blue velvet blouse. He also featured in some of the pictures and was dressed in a black and white suit.
“Ufffff HOTNESS!!!!!!” Rohanpreet commented on Neha’s post, along with a number of emojis. Fans also showered love on the couple. “NehuPreet Jodi best,” one wrote. “Lovely couple always be together,” another commented. “Yaaar you both are the cutesttt, jiju and nehuu,” a third wrote.
Neha and Rohanpreet often share mushy posts for each other. On Valentine’s Day, he got a special tattoo, dedicated to their love. It read “Nehu’s man”.
Sharing a picture of Rohanpreet flaunting the tattoo, Neha wrote, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts.”
Neha and Rohanpreet met in August last year at the shoot of the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. After the shoot, he asked her for her Snapchat ID, and they began talking. After a whirlwind romance, they got married in October last year.
During a joint appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Neha revealed that she and Rohanpreet briefly stopped talking after she made it clear that she wanted to get married and he felt he was too young to tie the knot. However, one day, he drunkenly messaged her that he “can’t live without” and expressed his desire to get hitched.
While Neha initially thought Rohanpreet was drunk and would forget all about it in the morning, he turned out to be quite serious. They got married in dual ceremonies in Delhi last October and flew to Dubai for their honeymoon.
