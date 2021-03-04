Kangana Ranaut claims 'high profile man' she had a 'small fling with' is running smear campaign against her
- Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and dropped a vague description of a man who she believes is running a social media smear campaign against her.
Kangana Ranaut has hinted at blowing the lid off the man who is she believes is running a 'smear campaign' against her. After claiming that she lost over five lakh followers last week on Instagram, Kangana claims she knows the person who is behind tarnishing her social media reputation using meme accounts and added that she had a 'small fling' with him.
Kangana described the man behind it all as a 'jilted obsessed lover'. "He is faking a high profile relationship but won’t marry the kid cause he has many skeletons in his closet, I will reveal his name with solid proofs, hang in there," her cryptic description read.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet: 'I am awesome at everything I do'
The vague description comes soon after few social media accounts shared morphed pictures of her tweet. The fake photos showed that Kangana shared pictures of a smoothie bowl downloaded off the internet and claimed them as her own.
Addressing these fake pictures, Kangana said, "There are paid smear campaigns happening on Instagram as well .... many derogatory memes and fake information about me being spread ,Instagram is also paid as my followers numbers automatically drop, fans who unfollow don’t even realise it. I know who is behind it."
"My team has tracked down this source, from where the money for smear campaigns flowing, we found unidentified companies and fake emails from where the information and memes along with money generate, but deep down I know who this is . When the time is right I will reveal his name," she added.
Kangana also claimed that she lost 5 lakh followers last week on Instagram. "Just last week I lost more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram, this is mafia racket, they gang up on you boycott you and if that leaves you happy and content they ruin your image and brand that’s how they killed Shushant, that’s how they harass outsiders who don’t need them for work," she said.
Kangana's tweets have been in the spotlight lately. The actor caused a furore last month after she compared herself with acclaimed Hollywood actor Meryl Streep and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. In a tweet praising herself, she said, "The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."
Apart from her self-praises, calling out celebrities and interacting with fans, Kangana has also been using the social media platform to share pictures from her upcoming projects. She is currently busy with Tejas and has been sharing off-set photos.
Swara Bhasker lashed out at a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being on the cover of Vogue magazine. She called him a "pretentious half-wit pretending to be 'elite'".
Rohan Shrestha's father, Rakesh Shrestha, said that he would be very happy if his son and Shraddha Kapoor decide to get married.
Rakesh Roshan took to social media and revealed he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot. He also pointed out the uniqueness of the day.
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared new production pictures from the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.
Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced that she is going on a social media detox. She said that she will be back but 'not too soon'.
Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
