Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of her breakfast.
Kangana Ranaut reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet: 'I am awesome at everything I do'

  • Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:10 PM IST

After calling herself the best actor in the country, Kangana Ranaut has also claimed culinary excellence as another one of her talents. On Thursday, she shared a picture of a smoothie bowl that she had for breakfast. In a later tweet, she clarified that it was made by her and not by a 'professional chef'.

Sharing the first tweet, Kangana wrote, "There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits."


She followed it up with the clarification and gave some pats on the back for herself. "Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional.... seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do," she wrote.


The reaction came after a few accounts were sharing morphed pictures on her tweet. The fake photos showed that Kangana was sharing pictures she downloaded off the internet, claiming it to be her own.

Kangana added in another tweet, "All the influencers accounts automatically get memes to post mocking or making fun of everything I do, in this case this fake edit being spread claiming that I lied about cooking, this may seem frivolous on surface but deep down it’s made to damage one’s credibility and dignity."

"Just last week I lost more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram,this is mafia racket,they gang up on you boycott you and if that leaves you happy and content they ruin your image and brand that’s how they killed Shushant,that’s how they harass outsiders who don’t need them for work," she added.

Recently, Kangana shared a quote by tennis star Serena Williams, in which the latter talked about how she was the best player in the world. Kangana wrote, "Humility is overrated, deep down we all know our real worth, there are two type of successes in this world, one that the system generates and uses it to its own advantage and the other which an individual cultivates against all odds and then changes the system #MondayMotivation."

Also read: Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role in perpetuating falsehoods' in new Oprah interview clip

Last month, Kangana had kicked up a storm when she compared herself to Hollywood legend Meryl Streep. "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she had written in a tweet.

In what seemed to be a response to Kangana's tweets, Richa Chadha had shared post about 'narcissistic personality disorder', marking out all the symptoms that might match the actor.

