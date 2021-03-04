Kangana Ranaut reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet: 'I am awesome at everything I do'
- Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
After calling herself the best actor in the country, Kangana Ranaut has also claimed culinary excellence as another one of her talents. On Thursday, she shared a picture of a smoothie bowl that she had for breakfast. In a later tweet, she clarified that it was made by her and not by a 'professional chef'.
Sharing the first tweet, Kangana wrote, "There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits."
She followed it up with the clarification and gave some pats on the back for herself. "Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional.... seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do," she wrote.
The reaction came after a few accounts were sharing morphed pictures on her tweet. The fake photos showed that Kangana was sharing pictures she downloaded off the internet, claiming it to be her own.
Kangana added in another tweet, "All the influencers accounts automatically get memes to post mocking or making fun of everything I do, in this case this fake edit being spread claiming that I lied about cooking, this may seem frivolous on surface but deep down it’s made to damage one’s credibility and dignity."
"Just last week I lost more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram,this is mafia racket,they gang up on you boycott you and if that leaves you happy and content they ruin your image and brand that’s how they killed Shushant,that’s how they harass outsiders who don’t need them for work," she added.
Recently, Kangana shared a quote by tennis star Serena Williams, in which the latter talked about how she was the best player in the world. Kangana wrote, "Humility is overrated, deep down we all know our real worth, there are two type of successes in this world, one that the system generates and uses it to its own advantage and the other which an individual cultivates against all odds and then changes the system #MondayMotivation."
Also read: Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role in perpetuating falsehoods' in new Oprah interview clip
Last month, Kangana had kicked up a storm when she compared herself to Hollywood legend Meryl Streep. "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she had written in a tweet.
In what seemed to be a response to Kangana's tweets, Richa Chadha had shared post about 'narcissistic personality disorder', marking out all the symptoms that might match the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh sports special glasses after eye surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet
- Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic
- Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suniel Shetty files complaint against film producers for fake posters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still
- Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids
- Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations
- Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra
- Neena Gupta shared a picture with husband Vivek Mehra on completing 20 years of togetherness. He is a chartered accountant and had met Neena on a flight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardik wishes Natasa on birthday: 'You gave me the best gift ever'
- Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a few lovely pictures with partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday. He has also thanked her for giving him the most precious gift - their son Agastya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash
- Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam was told 'you should dress your age, aim at looking younger'
- Yami Gautam opens up about being asked to dress her age and aim at looking younger, just before the release of Vicky Donor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker showers praise on Taapsee as IT raids conducted at her house
- Swara Bhasker praises Taapsee Pannu for being an 'amazing girl with courage and conviction', adding that she should stand as a 'strong warrior'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif and Kareena come together for first photo after birth of second son
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were visited on Wednesday evening by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox