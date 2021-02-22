Kangana Ranaut challenges actresses to break her records after not getting mentioned in 'most popular actresses' list

Kangana Ranaut was upset when an agency released their list of 'most popular female stars' in India but left her out of it. The list included names such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, all of whom have previously been targeted by Kangana.

On Sunday, Kangana retweeted a list of films, claimed to be the 'Top Biggest Single Day Box Office Figures For A Women Centric Movie.' The list was topped by her Manikarnika and Tanu Weds Manu. Sharing it, she wrote, "See this @OrmaxMedia either your ranking of actresses is a lie or this concrete evidence is a lie, why don’t these so called fans who vote in your so called serveys go to watch your favourite so called top actresses when they come without big heroes?Ajeeb hai na chakkar kya hai (What is the matter)?"

Humility is overrated, deep down we all know our real worth, there are two type of successes in this world, one that the system generates and uses it to its own advantage and the other which an individual cultivates against all odds and then changes the system #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Y0v9yIK5tq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2021

If anyone other than me breaks my records, will stop calling myself India’s top actress, untill then I won’t believe any mafia paltu who is fooling people with fake serveys and polls. Show me the concrete evidence or else agree with me.Don’t be a sissy be a team player come on!! https://t.co/C3wuth3LOx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2021





She then proclaimed that she would stop calling herself India's top actress if any female actor from Bollywood managed to break her records. "If anyone other than me breaks my records, will stop calling myself India’s top actress, untill then I won’t believe any mafia paltu who is fooling people with fake serveys and polls. Show me the concrete evidence or else agree with me.Don’t be a sissy be a team player come on," she said.

On Monday, she shared a quote by tennis star Serena Williams, in which the latter talked about how she was the best player in the world. Kangana wrote, "Humility is overrated, deep down we all know our real worth, there are two type of successes in this world, one that the system generates and uses it to its own advantage and the other which an individual cultivates against all odds and then changes the system #MondayMotivation."

Earlier this month, Kangana had kicked up a storm when she compared herself to Hollywood legend Meryl Streep. "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she had written in a tweet.

Upon being trolled online for her statements, Kangana had said told her critics to "find some self respect and self worth."

