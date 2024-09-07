Rahul Vaidya diagnosed with dengue amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Health update

On Friday, the singer took to his Instagram Stories to share the news. He posted a selfie of himself when he was coping up with a high fever of 104°F. He later shared another update, simply captioning it, “Dengue!”

Usually, Rahul typically celebrates the festival with a five-day ritual at home. Now, due to his illness, he had to cancel his festive plans.

About relevance of Ganesh Chaturthi in his life

For Rahul, the festival holds a special place in his heart. Last year, it was during the Utsav when he and his wife and actor Disha Parmar welcomed their first child, daughter Navya, in their life.

Last year, in an interview to Hindustan Times, Rahul told, “I’m bringing bappa home this time as well, like every year. And this year, it is more special because my baby is also going to arrive around the same time. Disha’s is due to deliver between September 19-25. I’m just hoping everything goes well”.

About Rahul Vaidya

Rahul is married to actor Disha Parmar. The couple started dating before Bigg Boss 14 and later tied the knot in 2021. They welcomed their baby daughter on September 20, 2023. While sharing the news on Instagram, the singer wrote, “23rd sept 2023 will be the most special day in our lives! Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday when the wife and baby came home. Is saal Ganesh Chaturthi mein hamare ghar Laxmi ji aayi hain (This year Goddess Laxmi came to our house on Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Rahul was the second runner-up in Indian Idol Season 1. He also became the finalist in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. His latest songs were Naughty Balam (2022) with Nikhita Gandhi and Aiyo from the Marathi film Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha (2023).