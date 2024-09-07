Rahul Vaidya diagnosed with dengue amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Singer Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram to share his health update with fans. He posted a picture of himself struggling with the illness.
Singer Rahul Vaidya, known for his participation in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, recently took to social media to share a health update with his fans, revealing he has been diagnosed with dengue. The news has cast a shadow on his plans to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival he was keenly looking forward to. Also read: Rahul Vaidya experiences an emotional outburst: Successful people are unhappy
Health update
On Friday, the singer took to his Instagram Stories to share the news. He posted a selfie of himself when he was coping up with a high fever of 104°F. He later shared another update, simply captioning it, “Dengue!”
Usually, Rahul typically celebrates the festival with a five-day ritual at home. Now, due to his illness, he had to cancel his festive plans.
About relevance of Ganesh Chaturthi in his life
For Rahul, the festival holds a special place in his heart. Last year, it was during the Utsav when he and his wife and actor Disha Parmar welcomed their first child, daughter Navya, in their life.
Last year, in an interview to Hindustan Times, Rahul told, “I’m bringing bappa home this time as well, like every year. And this year, it is more special because my baby is also going to arrive around the same time. Disha’s is due to deliver between September 19-25. I’m just hoping everything goes well”.
About Rahul Vaidya
Rahul is married to actor Disha Parmar. The couple started dating before Bigg Boss 14 and later tied the knot in 2021. They welcomed their baby daughter on September 20, 2023. While sharing the news on Instagram, the singer wrote, “23rd sept 2023 will be the most special day in our lives! Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday when the wife and baby came home. Is saal Ganesh Chaturthi mein hamare ghar Laxmi ji aayi hain (This year Goddess Laxmi came to our house on Ganesh Chaturthi.”
Rahul was the second runner-up in Indian Idol Season 1. He also became the finalist in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. His latest songs were Naughty Balam (2022) with Nikhita Gandhi and Aiyo from the Marathi film Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha (2023).
