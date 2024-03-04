Rahul Vaidya experiences an emotional outburst: Successful people are unhappy

In one of this recent Instagram stories, singer Rahul Vaidya mentioned that, ‘film industry is full of transactional relationships’. Ask him what the trigger was, and he tells us, “Bhadaas nikaalni thi thodi si, social media par nikaal li, sab nikaalte hain. I just had an emotional outburst and felt that what is a better way to channelise it than your own social media account. No incident triggered this, I was just speaking my heart.” rahul vaidya instagram outburst

Elaborating further, Vaidya says that venting out on social media was a way of just telling people about his way of living and how one should lead a life irrespective of all insecurities that surround them.“These days, everybody is living under the layer of insecurity, which they cherish, or fake behaviour that they pursue in terms of getting work and being in the good sides and mind of people. This somewhere attributes and comes in the thing of being fake and I am absolutely against it because with the way fragility of life is, one should be open and honest,” says the 36-year-old.

Seemingly upset about how professional relationships gets so easily ruined, Vaidya adds, “Call white a white and black a black, right is right and wrong is wrong. People get woven into unnecessary egos, hassles and complexities in today’s day and age. That’s the reason they complicate themselves and end up leading an unhappy life. Most of the people that I have seen who are successful, are very unhappy.”

Talking about music industry in particular and the fact that he has mostly worked on independent music, the singer laments how people take each other for granted. “Whether it’s music directors, producers, singers or lyricists, everyone has very seasonal and transactional relationships. No one is there for each other forever. Koi bhi rishta na hi hamesha ke liye achha hota hai, na hi kharaab hota hai. Dono ko ek doosre ki zaroorat mehsoos hoti hai, toh bharat milaap kar hi lete hain,” says Vaidya.

The singer, who recently released his single Moonlight, concludes by saying, “In the last 20 years, I have made my own kingdom. I do things as and when I feel it’s correct and fair. Main kisi composer ya music label ko chase nahi karta, na unke peeche kaam ke liye lobbying karta hu. Mai apne gaane khud banata hu, I have my own audience. I have made my own market in live shows for myself with my hard work. It’s all God’s blessings. With humility, I say that meri alag race hai, and mai apne maze se daudta hu.”