Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans by acting out oral sex move on stage, internet divided: 'Her audiences are full of kids'

It seems that singer Sabrina Carpenter has left her Disney days far behind. The former child star-turned-singer is in the line of fire currently for a simulated sex act on stage at her recent concert in Los Angeles. The act has divided her fans, with some defending her, saying it is part of the act, while others criticise her for being a bad role model for her younger fans. (Also read: Sabrina Carpenter reduced to tears after being nominated for 6 Grammy Awards) Sabrina Carpenter has annoyed a section of her fans with her latest act on stage. (File Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

What Sabrina Carpenter did

Sabrina performed in Los Angeles on Monday night as part of the final show of her Short n' Sweet tour. At one point during the concert, the singer went down on her knees on stage, holding the mic in front of her stage and holding her own hair in an act that mimicked oral sex. The singer even leaned into the mic and pretended to gag on her words as she asked the fans, “Have you ever tried this one?!”

While Sabrina is known to perform sexy poses on stage and asking the fans this question, many felt that this one was a step too far. One fan commented on Instagram, "She’s trying to fit in way too much." After the video was shared on social media, man wrote, "This looks so inappropriate."

However, many defended Sabrina, saying it's part of her act. "She doesn’t wanna be a role model for young girls. She wants to be herself. Leave her be," wrote one fan. Another argued that Sabrina, 25, is no longer a Disney child star, and her music is known to be provocative and sexy. "As far as kids being in the crowd…this was a parent fail. What else do you expect? Should have listened to the lyrics prior," one fan said.

Fans outrage

Yet, many continued to advise the singer to exert more caution, given that kids follow her and her music. One tweet argued, "People defending her need to realize she knows her audiences are full of kids. She was literally a Disney Channel actress, and I’m pretty sure that’s why she has a music career in the first place. If she doesn’t want kids going to her concerts she should make that heard. Kids are easily impressionable." The concert was attended by many Hollywood stars, some of whom brought along their children too. For instance, Beyonce was present in the audience with her daughter Blue Ivy.

Sabrina Carpenter first gained recognition starring on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World when she was 15. The same year, she released her debut single, followed by her first album - Eyes Wide Open - the following year. From 2021 onwards, she moved to a different brand of edgier, more provocative music, shedding her Disney star image.