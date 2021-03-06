Shehnaaz Gill romances Badshah in new song Fly, but 'looks part Indian-part Thai', watch video
- Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill romances Badshah in new song Fly, but 'looks part Indian-part Thai'. Watch the video here.
Punjabi star and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's new offering, a music video with Badshah, is out. She has shared snippets on her Instagram page. Titled Fly, the song has been written by Badshah while the music is composed by D Soldierz.
The video opens with Shehnaaz coming out of a car, covered with snow, as Badshah and Amit Uchana watch her. They are then seen romancing around snow-covered landscape through the song. Shehnaaz is also seen in a traditional Kashmiri attire in the song.
The lyrics seem to be paying tribute to Shehnaaz's Bigg Boss 13 stint. During her journey on Salman Khan's reality show, Shehnaaz was often known to flip sides and was both praised and criticised for it during the show. The song has these lines: "Assi karde ne flip, flip, saare karde ne copy (I flip, everyone copies)."
The song, otherwise, has some weird lines. For example, Shehnaaz is praised with these lines: "Thodi Indian thodi Thai lagti.”
Shehnaaz went to Kashmir to shoot for the music video. Announcing her collaboration with Badshah for the music video, Shehnaaz wrote on Instagram last month: "Coming soon @badboyshah @theuchana can’t wait #kashmir." She also posted a video with him from valley.
Shehnaaz has another interesting project at hand - she will soon be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in a Punjabi film. The film will also star another popular Punjabi actor, Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz is currently shooting for the film in Canada. Diljit announced the new film, Honsla Rakh, in February.
Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce anymore
In a recent live chat, Shehnaaz shared with her fans that it was her dream to work with Badshah and Diljit. Shehnaaz even joked that she can even think of retirement, with her dreams of working with the Punjabi stars already fulfilled.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill, romances Badshah in new song Fly, watch video
- Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill romances Badshah in new song Fly, but 'looks part Indian-part Thai'. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohanpreet Singh cannot get over Neha Kakkar’s ‘hotness’ in glamorous new photos
- Rohanpreet Singh was bowled over by Neha Kakkar's "hotness" in their glamorous new photoshoot together. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Our art reflects reality, which people don’t like: Nawab Gang’s Seshi Roy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS' Jimin and V felicitated with Global Cyber University's Presidential Award
- BTS singers Jimin and V graduated from Global Cyber University. The duo has been conferred with the Presidential Award as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy: 'Need all your love and blessings'
- Singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced her first pregnancy. She is married to Shiladitya M since six years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When BTS leader RM revealed he sang Tunak Tunak Tun at the age of 14
- BTS leader RM, during a conversation about India, revealed that he was familiar with Daler Mehndi's hit Punjabi track Tunak Tunak Tun and confessed he sang the song in middle school.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Divgikar: There’s deep rooted homophobia in many institutions in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, says 'our Junior Singh has arrived'
- Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a son. They had earlier shared several posts trying to guess the baby's gender, wondering if the child would be a 'Singh' or a 'Kaur'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armaan Malik: I do not believe in talking about religion or politics on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS's V drops vlog featuring his workout session, his friend Peakboy and more
- BTS singer V released his vlog on YouTube, which featured a few behind-the-scenes glimpses at his song Snow Flower with Peakboy, his workout session, and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BLACKPINK's Rosé solo debut release date out, see teaser poster
- BLACKPINK member Rosé shared posters to confirm that she will make her solo debut on March 12. Her fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie extend their support.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have a renewed zeal in 2021: Tulsi Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS singer V ended yoga session with a 'namaste' and Indian fans rejoiced
- BTS singer V left fans in India screaming after he was seen thanking a yoga instructor with a "namaste."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS: Jungkook drops JJK1 mixtape spoilers, breaks a VLive record
- BTS singer Jungkook was the talk of the town with his surprise VLive followed by his statements on his upcoming mixtape, dubbed JJK1, on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harshdeep Kaur's baby shower was made perfect by Neeti Mohan. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox