Shehnaaz Gill reacts to acid attack threats and morphed videos of her, says she is only gaining ‘sympathy’

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Shehnaaz Gill feels that the acid attack threats she received and the morphed videos of her that were circulated online only got her ‘sympathy’. She said that she is unfazed by them.

Shehnaaz said that her detractors fail to realise that their negativity is backfiring and turning into positivity for her. She added that these things are only making fans love her more.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz said that she is not scared of the threats or doctored videos. “I want to congratulate those who are doing these things. It is not affecting me but I think it is getting me sympathy. People are loving me more,” she said in Hindi.

“People do not realise that if they say something negative about someone, it turns into positivity for the person they are speaking badly about because they get sympathy,” she added.

Shehnaaz, who was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, has featured in a number of music videos since the show came to an end. She is waiting for the release of the music video of Shreya Ghoshal’s Habit, in which she stars alongside Sidharth Shukla, and another with rapper Badshah.

Currently, Shehnaaz is in Canada, where is shooting for a film titled Honsla Rakh. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. It is scheduled to hit theatres on Dussehra (October 15) this year.

