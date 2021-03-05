IND USA
Shehnaaz Gill is currently shooting for Honsla Rakh in Canada.
Shehnaaz Gill reacts to acid attack threats and morphed videos of her, says she is only gaining ‘sympathy’

  • Shehnaaz Gill said that she was not affected by the acid attack threats she got and the doctored videos made of her. She said that she is only gaining 'sympathy' in the process.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:03 PM IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Shehnaaz Gill feels that the acid attack threats she received and the morphed videos of her that were circulated online only got her ‘sympathy’. She said that she is unfazed by them.

Shehnaaz said that her detractors fail to realise that their negativity is backfiring and turning into positivity for her. She added that these things are only making fans love her more.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz said that she is not scared of the threats or doctored videos. “I want to congratulate those who are doing these things. It is not affecting me but I think it is getting me sympathy. People are loving me more,” she said in Hindi.

“People do not realise that if they say something negative about someone, it turns into positivity for the person they are speaking badly about because they get sympathy,” she added.

Also read | Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster children: ‘It pains us’

Shehnaaz, who was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, has featured in a number of music videos since the show came to an end. She is waiting for the release of the music video of Shreya Ghoshal’s Habit, in which she stars alongside Sidharth Shukla, and another with rapper Badshah.

Currently, Shehnaaz is in Canada, where is shooting for a film titled Honsla Rakh. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. It is scheduled to hit theatres on Dussehra (October 15) this year.

shehnaaz gill

Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
tv

Sidharth Shukla clarifies rumours of his marriage to Shehnaaz Gill

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth and fans are in love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla spotted a cute new detail in Shehnaaz's phone. As she was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently, paparazzi got a look at her phone wallpaper--a photo with Sidharth.
Shehnaaz Gill is currently shooting for Honsla Rakh in Canada.
tv

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to acid attack threats, says she is gaining 'sympathy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:03 PM IST
  • Shehnaaz Gill said that she was not affected by the acid attack threats she got and the doctored videos made of her. She said that she is only gaining 'sympathy' in the process.
Mahhi Vij said that she and Jay Bhanushali love their three children equally.
tv

Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster kids

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Mahhi Vij, in a lengthy note, responded to accusations that she and Jay Bhanushali do not love their foster children Khushi and Rajveer as much as their biological daughter Tara.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen in a music video.(Instagram)
tv

Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni's music video Tera Suit out on March 8, see first poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • After promising a surprise to her fans, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have revealed first look of their music video together. Check out the first poster.
Gauahar Khan seen at her father's funeral.
tv

Gauahar Khan seen with family at father's funeral, friends pay tributes

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Actor Gauahar Khan lost her father on Friday morning. She took to social media to share the news with her fans.
Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit and Jaan Kumar Sanu at Naina Singh's birthday bash (Varinder Chawla).
tv

Eijaz attends birthday bash with Pavitra, threatens to take away cake

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan came together for Naina Singh's birthday bash on Friday.
Anita Hassanandani with her one-month-old son.(Instagram)
tv

Anita Hassanandani showers son Aaravv Reddy with kisses in new videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani has shared two cute videos on her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen pampering her son, Aaravv.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav on Rakhi pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina and me close'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik was extremely angry and fought with Rakhi Sawant when she got to know about the incident. Abhinav has now said that the reaction made him feel a 'sense of belonging'.
Actor Addite Malik is expecting her first baby in May with actor-husband Mohit Malik
tv

How Addite Malik is gearing up for her ‘unexpected’ child

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Addite Malik is not reading anything to prepare herself for motherhood, and is hoping to rely on her natural instincts
Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.
tv

Twitter rallies behind Meghan after Palace's 'bullying probe' statement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Twitter has strongly come out in support of Meghan Markle after Buckingham Palace made a statement, declaring a probe on accusations that she had bullied her staff.
Kishwer says this pregnancy wasn’t planned
tv

Kishwer Merchant: Being a mother at 40 is cool. Age is just a number.

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The actor talks about pressure from family due to eight year age difference from her husband Suyash Rai, says “My child is a birthday gift for me from God”.
Rakhi Sawant shard a video of herself doing household chores.
tv

Rakhi Sawant gives a tour of her house as she takes Salman Khan's advice, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing various household chores. She complained that Bigg Boss made her a 'grihani (housewife)'.
The cast of FRIENDS will be coming together for a reunion epsiode.
tv

FRIENDS reunion will film in 'little over a month' after delay: David Schwimmer

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:26 PM IST
David Schwimmer has said the reunion episode of hit show FRIENDS will start taping soon. The episode is among the most anticipated TV events.
Kavita Kaushik was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Kavita exposes ‘reality of sher dil men’ after calling out man for lewd messages

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Kavita Kaushik called out a man for sending her abusive messages on Instagram. As he apologised to her, she exposed the ‘reality of sher dil men of our country’.
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya: 'Still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya confirms he will marry Disha Parmar soon in an intimate ceremony. He had proposed marriage to her on national TV last year on her birthday.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz shares cute photos, video with Pavitra as her Insta-fam grows to 1 million

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan gave his girlfriend Pavitra Punia a cute shout-out as she reached one million followers on Instagram. See their adorable pictures and video.
