Aditya Narayan calls out singers who complain about music labels misusing them: Why do you still go and work with them?

Of late, most singers are found criticising music labels and cribbing about how they manipulate artistes. However, singer Aditya Narayan Jha calls out such people who “criticise first and go on to become a part of the same corporation ” later. Aditya Narayan is a well known TV show host and a singer.

“Toh aapne unke (music labels) saath kaam kara hi kyun? Aap unke ghulam kyu bane huye thhe? Pehle woh kuch nahi bole, because they were getting opportunities. Later, when you face a problem, negativity starts,” he says.

According to him, a problem arises when the majority agrees to a motion but one artiste disagrees, hampering the progress made till then. “By doing so, you destroy the efforts of 99 singers. Unka professionalism, unki integrity, sab barbaad ho jaati hai,” rues Narayan.

The singer also opens up about the practice of making 10 artistes sing a song before it is finalised, which then becomes the norm.

“Who is to be blamed for it? Of course, the singers who surrender. If everybody put their foot down, and say, ‘If you want me to sing the song, I will, or else I won’t even come’, things would be very different,” he says.

Ask him why he feels the music industry lacks unanimity, and the singer says it stems out of necessity. “They give reasons like main gareeb hoon, mere ghar par paisa nahi hai, yeh nahi gayega toh main gaa raha hoon kyuki mujhe paisa chahiye. And I think that’s fair enough. I can’t stretch it further because I haven’t ever been through a time where there is no food on the table. Mene wo gareebi nahi dekhi, so I cannot comment on their behalf. But at the end of the day, it is detrimental to the entire industry.”

Having said that, the Ju Huzoor and Tattad Tattad singer says he does not have a problem collaborating with music labels. “My father has done it, and that’s how he became successful. But for that both of us (him and the label), need to reach a middle ground,” he concludes.

