Home / Entertainment / Music / Aditya Narayan calls out singers who complain about music labels misusing them: Why do you still go and work with them?

Aditya Narayan calls out singers who complain about music labels misusing them: Why do you still go and work with them?

BySyeda Eba Fatima
May 26, 2023 03:15 AM IST

Singer Aditya Narayan Jha wonders why artiste criticise a music label first and then go on to work with them

Of late, most singers are found criticising music labels and cribbing about how they manipulate artistes. However, singer Aditya Narayan Jha calls out such people who “criticise first and go on to become a part of the same corporation ” later.

Aditya Narayan is a well known TV show host and a singer.
Aditya Narayan is a well known TV show host and a singer.

“Toh aapne unke (music labels) saath kaam kara hi kyun? Aap unke ghulam kyu bane huye thhe? Pehle woh kuch nahi bole, because they were getting opportunities. Later, when you face a problem, negativity starts,” he says.

According to him, a problem arises when the majority agrees to a motion but one artiste disagrees, hampering the progress made till then. “By doing so, you destroy the efforts of 99 singers. Unka professionalism, unki integrity, sab barbaad ho jaati hai,” rues Narayan.

The singer also opens up about the practice of making 10 artistes sing a song before it is finalised, which then becomes the norm.

“Who is to be blamed for it? Of course, the singers who surrender. If everybody put their foot down, and say, ‘If you want me to sing the song, I will, or else I won’t even come’, things would be very different,” he says.

Ask him why he feels the music industry lacks unanimity, and the singer says it stems out of necessity. “They give reasons like main gareeb hoon, mere ghar par paisa nahi hai, yeh nahi gayega toh main gaa raha hoon kyuki mujhe paisa chahiye. And I think that’s fair enough. I can’t stretch it further because I haven’t ever been through a time where there is no food on the table. Mene wo gareebi nahi dekhi, so I cannot comment on their behalf. But at the end of the day, it is detrimental to the entire industry.”

Having said that, the Ju Huzoor and Tattad Tattad singer says he does not have a problem collaborating with music labels. “My father has done it, and that’s how he became successful. But for that both of us (him and the label), need to reach a middle ground,” he concludes.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Syeda Eba Fatima

    Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

Topics
singer
singer
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out