Shamshera song Ji Huzoor: Ranbir Kapoor matches steps with kids in this upbeat dance number. Watch

The first song from Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Shamshera, titled Ji Huzoor, was released by Yash Raj Films on Wednesday. The music video of Ji Huzoor showed Ranbir matching steps with kids as they danced their hearts out in the upbeat dance number. In Shamshera, which marks the first double role of Ranbir's career, he plays a character who is a dacoit and then turns into a leader to save his tribe. Also Read| Sanjay Dutt was concerned about hitting Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera

Ji Huzoor's video showed Ranbir's character Balli playing around with the young members of his tribe. It started with Ranbir jumping from a building towards a pole carrying the British flag and making a perfect landing after taking down the flag. The song shows children following Ranbir around and copying his dance steps, while annoyed elders looked at them with spite.

The song has been sung by Aditya Narayan, with additional vocals by Shadab Faridi. The lyrics have been written by Mithoon who has also composed, arranged, and produced it. Chinni Prakash has choreographed the video.

Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Saurabh Shukla, features Ranbir as Shamshera and his son Balli. Sanjay plays the antagonist- a ruthless and corrupt cop named Shuddh Singh. Set in the fictitious city of Kaza in the 1800s, the film tells the story of a man who relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. It is slated for theatrical release on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Ranbir said at the trailer launch of the film that 2022 has been a special year for him as he got married to Alia Bhatt. It was later revealed by Alia that she and Ranbir are also expecting their first child. Alia is currently in London for the filming of her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone.

