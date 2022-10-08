Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh teaches Tattad Tattad steps to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, fan says: 'Crossover didn’t know we needed'

Ranveer Singh teaches Tattad Tattad steps to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, fan says: 'Crossover didn’t know we needed'

bollywood
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 11:25 AM IST

Ranveer Singh taught Tattad Tattad steps to NBA's Giannis. Watch as they groove together.

Ranveer Singh taught Tattad Tattad steps to NBA's Giannis.
Ranveer Singh taught Tattad Tattad steps to NBA's Giannis.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ranveer Singh surprised his fans as he taught steps from his song Tattad Tattad to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a video as Giannis followed his teacher, Ranveer. The actor recently flew out of Mumbai to attend the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022. (Also Read | R Madhavan replies to troll who threatened to unfollow him for sharing pic with Ranveer Singh)

In the clip, the song played in the background as Ranveer did the steps. Giannis, who stood next to the actor in a room, followed his steps and repeated them with elegance. As the video came to an end, Ranveer and Giannis hugged each other and shook hands.

Ranveer wore a white T-shirt, yellow and green jacket, faded denims and pink shoes in the clip. Giannis opted for casuals--beige T-shirt, black denims and sneakers. He also carried a backpack. The original song from RamLeela featured Ranveer. It has been sung by Aditya Narayan.

Sharing the post on his Instagram Stories, Giannis wrote, “My guy" and tagged Ranveer.
Sharing the post on his Instagram Stories, Giannis wrote, “My guy" and tagged Ranveer.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "The Greek Freak gettin’ his Tattad Tattad on! @giannis_an34." Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "The crossover we didn’t know we needed." Another person said, "Awww wowww that's awesome video my dear Super Star RS. I like this song and dance moves too good yaar." "The duo we never knew we wanted," wrote an Instagram user.

"This must be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen. Gotta love this guy," said another fan. "This is incredible seriously," wrote a person. "The best thing about @ranveersingh, He never gets tired and is always full of energy!" commented a person. Sharing the post on his Instagram Stories, Giannis wrote, “My guy" and tagged Ranveer.

Ranveer has several projects in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on Christmas. Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh rohit shetty jacqueline fernandez pooja hegde + 2 more
ranveer singh rohit shetty jacqueline fernandez pooja hegde + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out