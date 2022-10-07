Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / R Madhavan replies to troll who threatened to unfollow him for sharing pic with Ranveer Singh

Updated on Oct 07, 2022 11:07 AM IST

Ranveer Singh has replied to R Madhavan's recent post featuring him. They attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 held on Thursday. See their picture here.

Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.
Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan, who attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, posed together for a selfie. Taking to Twitter, Madhavan posted a photo of the duo from the venue. Both of them smiled as they posed for the camera. (Also Read | R Madhavan responds after Twitter user questions his 'credibility' for lauding Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar)

In the picture, Ranveer Singh had his arms around Madhavan while he held him. For the match, Ranveer wore a yellow and green outfit and dark sunglasses. Madhavan opted for a black outfit and sunglasses.

Sharing the photo, Madhavan wrote Love you my bro .. (red heart and hug emojis) @RanveerOfficial @NBA." Reacting to the picture, Ranveer dropped several smiling face with hearts emojis. A person tweeted, "Now I'm unfollow you" and Madhavan replied, "No need bro. I will do it."

Taking to Twitter, Madhavan posted a photo.
Taking to Twitter, Madhavan posted a photo.

NBA India replied to the tweet, "Star Power at the #NBAinAbuDhabi." Abu Dhabi Calendar also reacted, "We are happy to see you enjoying the NBA game in Abu Dubai." A fan tweeted, "Hey Maddy. Support cool pic bro. Hope you are doing well. Love this guy. His attitude. His energy. Inspiring. Have a good one!" Another person said, "Two best in a frame." "This combo is magic, please do a movie together," wrote another fan.

Madhavan was recently seen in Dhokha along with Aparshakti Khurana. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, Dhokha also has Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar in lead roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. It hit theatres on September 23.

Fans will see Ranveer in filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. The romance drama will hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Tiku Talsania among others. Apart from this, Ranveer will also be seen in Shankar's next, the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan.

