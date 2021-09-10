Tony Kakkar replies to troll who says he'd rather poison himself than listen to his songs

Singer Tony Kakkar has responded to a troll who said that they would rather consume poison and die than listen to another of his songs. Tony recently released the song Kanta Laga, featuring his sister Neha Kakkar and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

On Friday, he responded to a Twitter user who wrote, “Sir apke gaane sunne se acha me Zahar khaake Mar jao (I would rather take poison and die than listen to your songs).” Tony wrote back, “Aap maro mat.. kabhi bhi mat suno (Don't die, please. And you don't have to listen to my songs). Your life is precious. 100 Tony kakkar aayenge jayenge (People like me come and go). I wish aapko meri Umar lag jaaye (I hope you have a long life).”

The troll had reacted to a tweet in which Tony Kakkar had written in his defence, “I do equal number of love songs but you all only talk about dance songs. Make them big. Thank you for that but yeah.. you know what I am saying.”

The singer is routinely trolled for his perceived fascination for remixes and dance numbers with minimal lyrics. He has often reacted to the criticism that comes his way. Previously, replying to a Twitter user, he had written, “Kuch toh log kahenge (People will always have something to say).. I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks ..Everything !! Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai (I didn’t even have toys to play with as a child).”

In response to the mixed reviews he received for the song Sath Kya Nibhaoge, he told Hindustan Times in an interview, "Mujhe yeh cheezein bahut motivate karti hai (I get motivated by all this). Because if you pick anything in life, I’ve noticed that the things which do well have some sort of disagreement. So, we’ve been seeing the numbers, they are magical. And I’ve come to the conclusion that disagreement bhi bahut zaroori hai kyunki sampuranta hanikarak hoti hai (Disagreement is very important, because universal praise can be harmful).”