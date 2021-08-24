Disagreement bhi zaroori hai: Tony Kakkar on mixed response to Saath Kya Nibhaoge

Singer Tony Kakkar isn’t inclined towards revisiting a song and touching its legacy, and that’s why he had apprehensions while recreating Altaf Raja’s iconic track, Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi. Along with appreciation, he’s also getting a lot of flak, but he’s not fretting about it.

“I often say that the answer to anything and everything is universal. And that’s love. Pyaar se hi har cheez ka jawab diya jaa sakta hai, pyaar se bada koi jawab nahi hai,” says Kakkar, as he talks about getting mixed response to the track, Saath Kya Nibhaoge, which is directed by Farah Khan Kunder and stars Sonu Sood and Nidhhi Agerwal.

The singer asserts that he prefers to take everything in a positive manner. “Mujhe yeh cheezein bahut motivate karti hai. Because if you pick anything in life, I’ve noticed that the things which do well have some sort of disagreement. So, we’ve been seeing the numbers, they are magical. And I’ve come to the conclusion that disagreement bhi bahut zaroori hai kyunki sampuranta hanikarak hoti hai.”

Kakkar has earlier crooned popular tracks such as Coca Cola Tu, Shona Shona, Tera Suit, Number Likh, and Goa Beach, many of which were criticised for its lyrics at the time of the release. But, the 37-year-old focuses on the love.

“They are faceless people spreading negativity, to maybe pull you down or work of your competitors. There are so many who love me, in fact, I often get to know that small kids start dancing to my songs. I feel so blessed,” says the brother of singer Neha Kakkar.

Talking about Saath Kya Nibhaoge, he says, “When I was asked to recreate the song, I was like I’m not comfortable recreating iconic songs. But I gave it a try, and I’m so proud that everyone including Altaf sir liked it.”