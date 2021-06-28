Tony Kakkar reacts to criticism, says music has given him everything: ‘Bina khilono ke bachpan beeta hai’

Singer Tony Kakkar conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Sunday. During the chat, he reflected on his journey as a fan lauded his ability to remain ‘cool and calm’ even in the face of criticism.

Tony Kakkar reminisced about his childhood and how he did not even have toys to play with. He credited music for giving him ‘everything’, from cars to his everyday coffee.

Replying to the fan, Tony wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge (People will always have something to say).. I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks ..Everything !! Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai (I didn’t even have toys to play with as a child).”

Kuch toh log kahenge.. I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks ..Everything !!



Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai https://t.co/WsTukVCamW — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) June 27, 2021





Tony also teased a collaboration with his sister, singer Neha Kakkar. “We want #NehaKakkar X #TonyKakkar sooon. Kab surprise De rhe ho (When are you surprising us)??? #AskTony,” one fan asked, to which he replied, “Next one.”





Tony and Neha began performing at religious events from a young age. Last month, she shared a childhood photo and recalled their journey.

“You can clearly see here How Small/ Little I was when I started singing! And Not just Me, You can see @tonykakkar Bhaiyu too here, sitting ahead of Maa! And Papa sitting next to them. They say these days na the ‘Struggle is Real’ well in our case It Actually is Real! We Kakkar’s are a Proud Family!” she wrote.

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan drops out of college: ‘Giving it all to acting as of now’

Last year, Neha shared pictures of the Kakkars’ bungalow in Rishikesh and remembered how they all stayed in one room when she was growing up. “This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born. In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional,” she wrote.