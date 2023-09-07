‘I wasn’t prepared for the fear’: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian reveals she had to undergo ‘urgent fetal surgery’

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she had to undergo an “urgent fetal surgery” days after she was seen leaving a Los Angeles-area medical centre, sparking concerns among fans. In an Instagram post, Kourtney has spoken up about the medical emergency. Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with Travis Barker (kourtneykardash/Instagram)

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” Kourtney wrote.

She added, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. "

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen leaving a hospital

Kourtney and Travis were spotted leaving a hospital on Saturday, September 2, shortly after Travis and his band postponed a tour due to an “urgent family matter.” It was later revealed that Kourtney only had a “brief” hospital stay and is now “back home now with her kids.” "She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too,” a source told the news outlet PEOPLE.

Kourtney is expecting her first child with Travis. She revealed her pregnancy on June 16, holding up a handwritten sign during her husband’s Los Angeles concert with Blink-182. “Kourtney is just beyond excited," a source previously told PEOPLE. “She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while.”