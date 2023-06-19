Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian’s children are ‘excited’ about new sibling's arrival: Report

Kourtney Kardashian’s three children are reportedly “excited” to learn that a new sibling is soon going to join them. Kourtney, 44, is expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker. She revealed her pregnancy on Friday, June 16, holding up a handwritten sign during her husband’s Los Angeles concert with band Blink-182. Kourtney Kardashian revealed her pregnancy on Friday, June 16, holding up a handwritten sign during her husband’s Los Angeles concert (kourtneykardash/Instagram)

“Kourtney is just beyond excited," a source told the news outlet PEOPLE. "She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while." The insider added, “Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too.”

Kourtney shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, as well as daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with her ex Scott Disick. Barker is the father of three children he shares with ex Shanna Moakler – including son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

“Kourtney has been praying for this. She has wanted a baby with Travis since they first started dating. They have been trying to get pregnant for almost two years. It’s been grueling,” the source said.

The news of Kourtney’s pregnancy comes soon after she and her husband revealed they had stopped IVF treatment but were still looking forward to having a baby together. "We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Kourtney said in a confessional on ‘The Kardashians’ in May. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

Travis proposed to Kourtney on the beach in Montecito, California, in October 2021. The pair tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22. They had a "practice" wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys.

