Here's why pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen leaving an LA hospital

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker sparked concerns after they were seen leaving a hospital on Saturday, September 2, shortly after Travis and his band postponed a tour due to an “urgent family matter.” However, it has now been revealed that Kourtney only had a “brief” hospital stay and is now “back home now with her kids.” Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with Travis Barker (travisbarker/Instagram)

"She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too,” a source told the news outlet PEOPLE.

Page Six previously revealed that the couple was seen walking out of the Los Angeles-area medical centre with security guards, eventually approaching a black SUV. This came shortly after Travis’ band, Blink-182, announced on X that their European tour had to be cancelled.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the post read.

At the time, Travis’ former wife, Shanna Moakler, said she is “praying” for Travis and his wife although she does not know what exactly has happened. “I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously that’s important to me,” the model told photographers. “Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family — and the baby and Kourtney and everyone — is safe and OK.”

Kourtney is expecting her first child with Travis. She revealed her pregnancy on June 16, holding up a handwritten sign during her husband’s Los Angeles concert with Blink-182. “Kourtney is just beyond excited," a source previously told the news outlet PEOPLE. "She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."