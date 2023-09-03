Travis Barker, pregnant Kourtney Kardashian seen leaving LA hospital, former's band cites ‘urgent family matter’

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker were reportedly spotted leaving a hospital on Saturday, September 2. This comes after Travis and his band postponed a tour due to an “urgent family matter.” Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with Travis Barker (kourtneykardash/Instagram)

Page Six revealed that the couple were seen walking out of the Los Angeles-area medical centre with security guards, eventually approaching a black SUV. This comes shortly after Travis’ band, Blink-182, announced on X that their European tour had to be cancelled.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the post read.

‘Whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal’

Travis’ former wife, Shanna Moakler, said she is “praying” for Travis and his wife although she does not know what exactly has happened. Shanna and Travis share teens Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

“I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously that’s important to me,” the model told photographers. “Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family — and the baby and Kourtney and everyone — is safe and OK.”

Kourtney is expecting her first child with Travis. She revealed her pregnancy on June 16, holding up a handwritten sign during her husband’s Los Angeles concert with Blink-182. “Kourtney is just beyond excited," a source previously told the news outlet PEOPLE. "She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while." The insider added, “Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too.” Kourtney shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, as well as daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with her ex Scott Disick.