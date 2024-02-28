Yashraj Mukhate ties the knot with girlfriend Alpana, calls it a ‘major collab’

Yashraj Mukhate, popular content creator best known for his viral meme videos Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, Biggini Shoot, and Paawri Ho Rahi Hai, has tied the knot. He broke the news on Instagram by sharing a picture of him with his girlfriend Alpana signing the marriage papers. (Also Read: Yashraj Mukhate, Kokila Modi’s ‘aaj se rasode me’ ad is a vibe. Watch) Yashraj Mukhate ties the knot with girlfriend Alpana

On Wednesday, Yashraj took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of him and his wife. He can be seen in an off-white sherwani with red tilak on his forehead. He grins as he looks at his girlfriend Alpana signing the marriage papers. She's wearing an orange and red sari, paired with gold jewellery, green bangles, and her hair tied into a bun with a gajra.

Yashraj wrote in the caption in his siganture humour, “Two major collabs happened today. One, Alpana and I registered our marriage! (black heart emoji) And second collab link is in the bio! Enjoy! (flying kiss emoji).” Several celebrities flooded the comment section of his post to congratulate the content creator. These included actors Shehnaaz Gill, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zareen Khan, singer Anuv Jain, and stand-up comedian and fellow content creator Tanmay Bhat.

The other collab that Yashraj mentioned in the caption is his new track Mann Dhaaga, which recently dropped on YouTube. While he's composed the song, his fellow vocalists are Jasleen Royal and Amit Trivedi. The lyrics have been written by Anvita Dutt. Social media influencer Sagar aka @sagarcasm cheekily commented on Yashraj's Instagram post, “Congratulations! Nobody has gone to this length to promote a song ever.”

Who's Yashraj Mukhate?

Yashraj broke the internet during the pandemic with a parody video called Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, in which he took a scene from the daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and gave it a groove and rhythm. Last week, he collaborated with the show's actor Kokila Modi for a hilarious advertisement called Aaj Se Rasode Me. Other popular videos by Yashraj include Bigini Shoot and Paawri Ho Rahi Hai.

