 Yashraj Mukhate, Kokila Modi’s ‘aaj se rasode me’ ad is a vibe. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Yashraj Mukhate, Kokila Modi’s ‘aaj se rasode me’ ad is a vibe. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 19, 2024 10:22 PM IST

While many loved the advertisement, others expressed that they weren’t ‘ready for this collaboration’ between Yashraj Mukhate and Kokila Modi.

Almost all of us have heard Yashraj Mukhate’s viral parody of ‘rasode me kaun tha’ and have vibed to it. Following the success of the first rasoda video, the music producer is back with a banger. He collaborated with Kokila Modi, a character played by Rupal Patel in the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, for an ad for a cleaning product company. The advertisement, as expected, has received a lot of responses from netizens. While many loved it, others expressed that they weren’t ‘ready for this collaboration’.

Yashraj Mukhate and Kokila Modi in an advertisement for a cleaning product company. (Instagram/@yashrajmukhate)
“Aaj se rasode me Cif Scrub Daddy hoga!” wrote Yashraj Mukhate while sharing the ad on Instagram. The advertisement opens to show Mukhate washing a pan while the TV plays the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. As the clip progresses, Kokila Modi yells out Mukhate’s name. Yashraj then asks her, “Kaun? Main? [Who? Me?]” To this, she replies, “Han, tum. [Yes, you]”

We won’t give away everything, so watch the advertisement below to find out what happened next:

The advertisement, since being shared a few hours ago, has accumulated over eight lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this ad here:

“Omg! Best hai best!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Love this.”

“The ad that we all didn’t know we wanted,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That ‘kaun main, haan tum’ part got to me.”

“2020 vibes! Too good,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “We aren’t ready for this collaboration.”

What are your thoughts on this?

