Yashraj Mukhate’s new mashup features Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after viral video, fans 'appreciate'

Yashraj Mukhate, the viral music composer on Instagram, dropped his new quirky creation and this time, it features Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. His mashup arrived days after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's video beating an employee went viral. The title of the track reads, ‘Appreciate.’ Also read: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacts to backlash over viral video Yashraj Mukhate’s new parody song, Appreciate has Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Yashraj Mukhate's Appreciate video

The parody track features an old video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan where he is seen performing at an event and saying, “Meri jo zindagi hai woh aap logo ke wajah se honeki ki wajah se hai. Ye jo fun hai, funkari hai ye aap logo ki appreciate ki wajah se hai (My life and work is all because of your appreciation).”

Fans react to new Rahat Fateh Ali Khan parody song

Sharing the song, the composer added a witty caption and wrote, “Put your appreciate in the comments.” Fans have shared their hilarious reactions to the track. One user commented, “I appreciate i’m a appreciator.” “You are going to heaven for making so many people laugh out loud,” added another. One more said, “This deserves an appreciation.”

Why is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan trending?

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently started trending on social media after a video of him thrashing a man in a room with a shoe over a ‘bottle' was leaked online. He later clarified that it was an internal matter and said that the man was a shagird (protégé). Many on social media criticised him for allegedly subjecting his protégé to physical torture.

However, he said it was a serious matter to him as it was about a bottle containing holy water. Soon after, social media was filled with memes featuring the O Re Piya singer.

Reacting to the trolling, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan told Adeel Asif on his podcast, “He is my protégé, and I accepted that I scolded and trashed him. Later I apologised. Till this point, it was fine, but people are making fun of it. But the truth is he had my holy water with him. People are not understanding the intensity of the situation. It’s a very serious matter for me as it involves my spiritual guide."

