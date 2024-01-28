Chinmayi Sripaada slams Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's justification after thrashing an employee: ‘This needs to stop’

Noted singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sparked controversy after a video went viral on social media where he allegedly subjected his personal employee to physical torture. Prominent playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada has now reacted to the video on her X account and called out the singer's behaviour as 'horrendous.' (Also read: Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film records a dip, makes ₹93.4 crore) Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted to the recent controversy surrounding Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Chimayi slams Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's behaviour

Chinmayi shared the video on her X account where Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was seen repeatedly slapping and kicking the employee with his shoe. In the caption, Chinmayi wrote, "Some of these people behave like such gentle, soft spoken souls in public, one would never think they’d be capable of such inhumane behaviour. If only cameras existed earlier - more of those we celebrate as so called greats would have been exposed for what they actually were to other people. Horrendous."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Chinmayi reacts to Rahat's clarification

After the video went viral, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan addressed the controversy and issued a clarification in a video message. He said that it was a personal matter between an ustad (teacher) and his shagird (disciple).

Chinmayi also shared that video on her X account to call out his justification of assualt. She wrote, "The justification he gives here “The teacher showers love on the student when they do well; and the punishment is equally harsh when they make a mistake.” Gurus get protected by the ‘divinity’ of their position, regardless of the faith / religion they practice - all their transgressions, from violence, emotional abuse to sexual abuse is condoned for the sake of their ‘artistry’, ‘talent’ etc etc. This needs to stop."

Several users reacted to the post and Chinmayi's note in it. A user said, "This is all the result of putting them on a pedestal that they believe themselves as gods and kings." Another said, "Thanks, Chinmayi..You are the hero we all need." A comment also read, "Ego and attitude visible. This isn’t a genuine apology but a image rectification by PR."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place