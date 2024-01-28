Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film records a dip, makes 90 crore

Fighter box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial action film had a good start on Thursday and rose even higher on the Republic Day holiday on Friday. However, the Siddharth Anand directorial recorded a decline on Saturday. It collected ₹28 crore as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. Also read: Siddharth Anand reminds viewers Fighter's box office collection is despite ban in Gulf countries: 'True story' A still from Fighter.

Fighter box office

Fighter had opened at ₹22.5 crore and collected ₹39.5 crore as per the portal. On Saturday, it recorded 29.58 percent occupancy. The film now stands at ₹90 crore at the domestic box office after three days of its release.

The response for Fighter is despite its two major limitations, the film released only in Hindi and is not available in any regional languages. Also, it has been banned in the Gulf countries.

Fighter is high on glam

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It marks director Siddharth Anand's return exactly a year after his last blockbuster, Pathaan. Just like the Shah Rukh Khan film, Fighter too has the lead cast flaunting their chiseled physiques on screens. Deepika had recently spoken about how they as actors need to have faith that the filmmaker will convey the material with the appropriate sensibility and style. “You have faith in the director. You know it will be presented properly; you trust his sense of style,” she told ANI.

Siddharth also said, "It's not easy to convince them, first of all. Honestly, it stems from the confidence that they have. They have confidence in themselves, in their appearance, about how good-looking they are. Just look at them. Inko kuch bolne ki zaroorat nhi padti hai (they don't need to be told). Honestly, I don't need to do anything. Just roll it at 48 frames and make them walk and put good music."

