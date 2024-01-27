Siddharth Anand reminds viewers Fighter's box office collection is despite ban in Gulf countries: 'True story'

Fighter director Siddharth Anand has reminded people that the fantastic box office response to the film is despite it not being a pan-India release and being banned in the Gulf countries. The aerial action drama is doing very well at the ticket counters despite catering only to the Hindi audience. Also read: Fighter movie review: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s aerial war drama runs high on adrenaline and patriotism Siddharth Anand with Fighter cast at a promotional event. (Ashish Vaishnav)

Siddharth on Fighter

On Saturday, Siddharth reacted to a tweet which read: “Don't Forget #Fighter is just a Hindi release Non Pan India movie and banned in all the Gulf countries! #HrithikRoshan. Still 100 Cr in 2 Days.” He simply wrote “True Story (bicep emoji)” while confirming the fact.

Audience wants more promotions

However, those on X (formerly Twitter) felt the Fighter promotions were too little and a bit of effort propel the film even further. “Pls keep promoting sir , not only on social media,” wrote a user. Another posted, “Sir job is not done yet, the entire team needs to be out n about promoting!” One more said, “Plz promote it aggressively.” A post also read: “Promote karo sir abhi b interviews do ek week chalna chaiye promotion (promote it please, give interviews, the promotions should continue for a week).”

A Twitter user also had a complaint and asked, “@justSidAnand Why was this movie not released in Tamil, Telugu or Kannada. South has a huge fan following for Hrithik and Fighter content might have loved by them.”

Fighter box office

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi among the lead cast, Fighter released on January 25 ahead of the Republic Day. The film opened in India on Thursday at ₹24.6 crore and overseas at ₹8.61 crore. It went on to collect ₹41.2 crore on the Republic Day holiday on Friday, as confirmed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Its two-day domestic collection stands at ₹65.8 crore.

More about Fighter

According to the film's official synopsis, Fighter is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. "They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles," it read.

