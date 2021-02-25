Meet Yashraj Mukhate, the man who solved the Rasoda mystery and created the pawri anthem

“Yeh humari pawri hori hai”- It was not long ago when this catchy phrase set to a peppy tune swiftly went viral on the Internet. From several brands to even police departments, the ‘pawri anthem’ has been a hit among netizens. But, do you know the story behind the maker of this groovy track? A post shared on Humans of Bombay on Facebook and Instagram details Yashraj Mukhate’s story. His hardwork and determination may also inspire you to never give up on your dreams? and keep going.

Mukhate soar to fame with his catchy and hilarious rendition of a scene between Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu from the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The track became an instant hit among netizens who couldn’t help but chant ’Rasode mein kaun tha’ on repeat. Interestingly, Mukhate’s love for music began when he just a kid.

“I was 3 when Baba got me a keyboard; I fell in love with music that day. I’d play it every chance I got. Even then, I knew I wanted to be a musician,” read the first few lines of the post. Mukhate goes on to explain that his parents were very supportive of his decision to pursue music but asked him to complete his education.

“So, I pursued engineering; I’d attend college in the morning, but once home, I’d get on YouTube–I’ve learnt everything from there!” he added. Once he received his degree, he focused his attention on music, making compositions using “dabbas or chocolate wrappers”.

“Lesson: Keep going, keep working hard.. You never know what can change your life,” wrote an Instagram user. “Dreams do come true. You’re an inspiration,” commented another.

