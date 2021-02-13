Watch: Yashraj Mukhate’s new track is making netizens chant ‘Pawri hori hai’

Remember the Rasode me Kaun Tha fun video? The creator of the masterpiece Yashraj Mukhate is back again with a new mix that will definitely make you laugh out loud. Shared on different social media accounts of Mukhate, the video has swiftly gone viral since its original posting.

The clip features social media influencer Dananeer from Pakistan. “Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

We won’t spoil the fun, so check out the ‘pawri’ anthem:

Shared on February 12, the video has already garnered over 2.3 million views and still counting. People couldn’t stop laughing at the amusing track and showered their appreciation for the video. Many declared that the track is the new party anthem of the year. Others simply shared fire and laughing face emojis to express their liking for the video.

“Petition to change party to PAWRI. let's make it happen,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahaha, nice chords bro,” commented another. “’Ye main hoon!’ pe I lose it like anything,” said a third.

“NEW FAV ‘PAWRI’ ANTHEM! You took this pawri to another level,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of this fun track?