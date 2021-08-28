Shraddha Kapoor, Rohan Shrestha to tie the knot? Padmini Kolhapure, Priyaank Sharma react to reports

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's aunt Padmini Kolhapure and cousin Priyaank Sharma have commented on her wedding rumours. Although Shraddha hasn't confirmed that she is dating photographer Rohan Shrestha, rumours that they're planning to tie the knot have been swirling around for a while.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha are regularly spotted with each other, and they even attended Priyaank's wedding in the Maldives together earlier this year.

Asked about the possible wedding, Priyaank told India.com, "I am going to say no comments, main kya bolun yaar (what should I say). But yes, if you say looking forward to it, then obviously, weddings are good to look forward to. The more the merrier, why not!”

His mother, and Shraddha's aunt Padmini Kolhapure added, "Marriage, wow! That’s a strange question. Agar waisa hoga toh khabar mil jaigi (if she plans to get married, you’ll come to know)."

Earlier this year, Rohan's father, Rakesh Shrestha told a leading daily that if the couple wants to tie the knot, they have his blessings. “If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word 'objection' does not exist in my dictionary. And let me tell you, I call Rohan as 'My Dream', I rarely address him as 'Rohan',” he said.

Shraddha's father, Shakti Kapoor, told the leading daily that he will ‘always stand by’ Shraddha and support her when she decides to take get married. “Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection,” he said.

