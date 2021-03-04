Rohan Shrestha’s father approves of Shraddha Kapoor: ‘If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything’
- Rohan Shrestha's father, Rakesh Shrestha, said that he would be very happy if his son and Shraddha Kapoor decide to get married.
If the grapevine is to be believed, actor Shraddha Kapoor has been in a relationship with photographer Rohan Shrestha for a while now. Earlier this week, Rohan was seen celebrating Shraddha’s birthday with her in the Maldives and in one of the photos, even had his arms wrapped around her waist.
Rohan’s father, Rakesh Shrestha, gave his stamp of approval to Shraddha. He added that he would ‘happily do everything’ in case they decide to get married.
On being asked about Shraddha and Rohan’s relationship, Rakesh told ETimes, “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one.”
“If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word 'objection' does not exist in my dictionary. And let me tell you, I call Rohan as 'My Dream', I rarely address him as 'Rohan',” he added.
Also read | Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: ‘We need this time apart'
Currently, Shraddha and Rohan are in the Maldives, for the wedding festivities of her cousin Priyaank Sharma with Shaza Morani. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations made their way to the internet. In one of them, Shraddha was seen giving a toast to the couple, while in another, she was seen dancing with her brother Siddhanth.
Last year, Shraddha was seen in two films -- Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. She will be seen next in Luv Ranjan’s as-yet-untitled romantic drama, which marks her first collaboration with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.
Shraddha will also be seen as a naagin - a shape-shifting snake - in a new three-film series directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam exclaims 'Oh God' at UP woman divorcing her bald husband
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohan’s father approves of Shraddha: 'If they decide to marry each other...'
- Rohan Shrestha's father, Rakesh Shrestha, said that he would be very happy if his son and Shraddha Kapoor decide to get married.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinkie receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, share pics
- Rakesh Roshan took to social media and revealed he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot. He also pointed out the uniqueness of the day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is all smiles with Ranbir Kapoor by her side in new Brahmastra photos
- Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared new production pictures from the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan chats with bride, Tamannaah Bhatia clicks her pics at Jaipur wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: 'We need this time apart'
- Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced that she is going on a social media detox. She said that she will be back but 'not too soon'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh sports special glasses after eye surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet
- Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic
- Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suniel Shetty files complaint against film producers for fake posters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still
- Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids
- Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations
- Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox