IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rohan Shrestha’s father approves of Shraddha Kapoor: ‘If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything’
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohan Shrestha.
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Rohan Shrestha’s father approves of Shraddha Kapoor: ‘If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything’

  • Rohan Shrestha's father, Rakesh Shrestha, said that he would be very happy if his son and Shraddha Kapoor decide to get married.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:18 PM IST

If the grapevine is to be believed, actor Shraddha Kapoor has been in a relationship with photographer Rohan Shrestha for a while now. Earlier this week, Rohan was seen celebrating Shraddha’s birthday with her in the Maldives and in one of the photos, even had his arms wrapped around her waist.

Rohan’s father, Rakesh Shrestha, gave his stamp of approval to Shraddha. He added that he would ‘happily do everything’ in case they decide to get married.

On being asked about Shraddha and Rohan’s relationship, Rakesh told ETimes, “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one.”

“If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word 'objection' does not exist in my dictionary. And let me tell you, I call Rohan as 'My Dream', I rarely address him as 'Rohan',” he added.

Also read | Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: ‘We need this time apart'

Currently, Shraddha and Rohan are in the Maldives, for the wedding festivities of her cousin Priyaank Sharma with Shaza Morani. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations made their way to the internet. In one of them, Shraddha was seen giving a toast to the couple, while in another, she was seen dancing with her brother Siddhanth.

Last year, Shraddha was seen in two films -- Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. She will be seen next in Luv Ranjan’s as-yet-untitled romantic drama, which marks her first collaboration with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.

Shraddha will also be seen as a naagin - a shape-shifting snake - in a new three-film series directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohan shrestha shraddha kapoor

Related Stories

Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor reacts to marriage rumours: 'What are you saying?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Actor Shraddha Kapoor was confronted at the airport about rumours about her tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha. Check out her response.
READ FULL STORY
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promoting their film Street Dancer 3D.(Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promoting their film Street Dancer 3D.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Varun Dhawan hints Shraddha Kapoor, Rohan Shrestha might get married soon

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with Natasha Dalal, has hinted that photographer Rohan Shrestha might soon get married, too. Rohan is rumoured to be dating Shraddha Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yami Gautam with Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala.
Yami Gautam with Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala.
bollywood

Yami Gautam exclaims 'Oh God' at UP woman divorcing her bald husband

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Yami Gautam has reacted to the news reports of a woman from Uttar Pradesh, who has filed for divorce from her bald husband. This was also the story of a character she played in Bala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Actor Aparshakti Khurana hopes that OTT platforms won’ ‘fade out’, as an audience adds we don’t want ‘too much of it’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohan Shrestha.
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Rohan’s father approves of Shraddha: 'If they decide to marry each other...'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Rohan Shrestha's father, Rakesh Shrestha, said that he would be very happy if his son and Shraddha Kapoor decide to get married.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakesh Roshan receives the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Rakesh Roshan receives the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
bollywood

Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinkie receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, share pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Rakesh Roshan took to social media and revealed he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot. He also pointed out the uniqueness of the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shared new pictures from her upcoming movie Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt shared new pictures from her upcoming movie Brahmastra.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is all smiles with Ranbir Kapoor by her side in new Brahmastra photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared new production pictures from the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan joined the wedding through a video call, Tamannaah Bhatia left no stone unturned to click the best photos.
Salman Khan joined the wedding through a video call, Tamannaah Bhatia left no stone unturned to click the best photos.
bollywood

Salman Khan chats with bride, Tamannaah Bhatia clicks her pics at Jaipur wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia is in Jaipur to attend the wedding of fashion influencer Hanna S Khan. The actor was spotted wearing a beautiful red lehenga and clicking the bride's photos. Even Salman Khan was a part of the festivities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hazel Keech is going on a social media detox.
Hazel Keech is going on a social media detox.
bollywood

Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: 'We need this time apart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced that she is going on a social media detox. She said that she will be back but 'not too soon'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh underwent an eye surgery and is awaiting another surgery soon.(SrBachchan/Tumblr)
Amitabh underwent an eye surgery and is awaiting another surgery soon.(SrBachchan/Tumblr)
bollywood

Amitabh sports special glasses after eye surgery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Expressing his gratitude at receiving all the love, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a Hindi poem about his condition, days after his eye surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of her breakfast.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of her breakfast.
bollywood

Kangana reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
bollywood

Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint.
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint.
bollywood

Suniel Shetty files complaint against film producers for fake posters

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint against a production company for circulating fake film poster, showing him to be a star in their movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Dasvi.
Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Dasvi.
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IT raids were conducted at premises of Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.(Twitter)
IT raids were conducted at premises of Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.(Twitter)
bollywood

Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhur Mittal accused of sexual assault.
Madhur Mittal accused of sexual assault.
bollywood

Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:23 AM IST
From a video of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebrations with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha going viral to Shreya Ghoshal announcing pregnancy, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP