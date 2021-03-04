Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: ‘We need this time apart'

IND USA
  Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced that she is going on a social media detox. She said that she will be back but 'not too soon'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:51 PM IST

Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced in an Instagram post that she is going on a social media cleanse for some time. She asked everyone to wish her luck in the ‘real world’ as she takes an indefinite hiatus from social media to ‘remember how to live as (an individual)’. She also urged those who know her to call her instead of messaging.

“My phone and I are going on a break. I know this will come as a shock to most of you, but it's ok, sometimes we need this time apart to remember how to live as individuals rather than being completely dependent on each other,” she wrote.

“And so I'll be going off social media for a while. Wish me luck in the real world. If you have my number, call me rather than messaging. I'll be back... Not too soon,” she added.


Hazel, best known for playing Kareena Kapoor Khan’s friend in Bodyguard, has taken a break from films as well. In 2019, she played the titular role in the play Euripedes’ Medea, which marked the directorial debut of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan.

Also read | Eijaz Khan shares cute photos, video with Pavitra Punia as she hits 1 million Instagram followers: 'I love u 1 million'

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Hazel explained her absence from the big screen. “After Bodyguard, I got a lot of offers to play the same role, and I was looking for something different from what I had already done, so I did the item song Aa Ante Amlapuram (Maximum; 2012). After which, again, I was only offered item songs,” she said, adding that she only wants to take up projects that interest her.

Hazel revealed that though she did not act in any films, she was busy with other things. “Since Bodyguard, I was an associate producer on an international project; I studied Improv Comedy and performed with a group, and I’ve now graduated as a Regression Therapist,” she said.

