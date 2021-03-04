Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: ‘We need this time apart'
- Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced that she is going on a social media detox. She said that she will be back but 'not too soon'.
Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced in an Instagram post that she is going on a social media cleanse for some time. She asked everyone to wish her luck in the ‘real world’ as she takes an indefinite hiatus from social media to ‘remember how to live as (an individual)’. She also urged those who know her to call her instead of messaging.
“My phone and I are going on a break. I know this will come as a shock to most of you, but it's ok, sometimes we need this time apart to remember how to live as individuals rather than being completely dependent on each other,” she wrote.
“And so I'll be going off social media for a while. Wish me luck in the real world. If you have my number, call me rather than messaging. I'll be back... Not too soon,” she added.
Hazel, best known for playing Kareena Kapoor Khan’s friend in Bodyguard, has taken a break from films as well. In 2019, she played the titular role in the play Euripedes’ Medea, which marked the directorial debut of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan.
Also read | Eijaz Khan shares cute photos, video with Pavitra Punia as she hits 1 million Instagram followers: 'I love u 1 million'
In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Hazel explained her absence from the big screen. “After Bodyguard, I got a lot of offers to play the same role, and I was looking for something different from what I had already done, so I did the item song Aa Ante Amlapuram (Maximum; 2012). After which, again, I was only offered item songs,” she said, adding that she only wants to take up projects that interest her.
Hazel revealed that though she did not act in any films, she was busy with other things. “Since Bodyguard, I was an associate producer on an international project; I studied Improv Comedy and performed with a group, and I’ve now graduated as a Regression Therapist,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is all smiles with Ranbir Kapoor by her side in new Brahmastra photos
- Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared new production pictures from the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan chats with bride, Tamannaah Bhatia clicks her pics at Jaipur wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: 'We need this time apart'
- Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced that she is going on a social media detox. She said that she will be back but 'not too soon'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh sports special glasses after eye surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet
- Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic
- Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suniel Shetty files complaint against film producers for fake posters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still
- Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids
- Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations
- Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra
- Neena Gupta shared a picture with husband Vivek Mehra on completing 20 years of togetherness. He is a chartered accountant and had met Neena on a flight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardik wishes Natasa on birthday: 'You gave me the best gift ever'
- Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a few lovely pictures with partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday. He has also thanked her for giving him the most precious gift - their son Agastya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash
- Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox