Eijaz Khan shares cute photos, video with Pavitra Punia as she hits 1 million Instagram followers: 'I love u 1 million'
- Eijaz Khan gave his girlfriend Pavitra Punia a cute shout-out as she reached one million followers on Instagram. See their adorable pictures and video.
Eijaz Khan shared mushy photos and a video with his girlfriend, Pavitra Punia, and declared his love for her as she hit one million followers on Instagram. In the pictures, they were seen smiling for the camera and making goofy faces. In one, he could be seen kissing her on the forehead.
“I love u 1 million...shine on baby. #pavijaz,” Eijaz captioned his Instagram post. Pavitra replied in the comments section, “I love you khansaab.” She added an evil eye emoji along with it.
Fans jumped to the comments section to shower love on the couple. “Sab log jo ek photo maang rahe the ab naach rahe honge, lottery lagi gayi hum sab ki (All those who were asking for one photo must be dancing with joy. We hit the lottery),” one wrote. “#PaviJaz Forever and Congratulations Pavi Di For 1Million Family,” another commented. “God bless you both always keep smiling and happy. PAVIJAZ 1 Million Party @eijazkhan @pavitrapunia_,” a third wrote.
Last week, Pavitra shared a message for those ‘spreading hate’ about her relationship with Eijaz. In a tweet, she wrote, “Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of ‘Haters’ in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz.”
Also read | Kangana Ranaut reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet: 'I am awesome at everything I do'
Eijaz and Pavitra met and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. “Hum dono akele aaye the, jeetne aaye the, competitors the. Bohot jhagde hue lekin un jhagdon ke dauraan hum ek doosre ko aur achchi tarah samajhne lage (We came alone, to win the show, and were each other’s competitors. We fought a lot but began to understand each other well),” he said during a media interaction.
Though Eijaz and Pavitra initially ‘consciously’ distanced themselves from each other, there came a point when they felt that the game is not more important than their relationship. However, as soon as they came to this realisation, she was evicted from Bigg Boss 14. When she re-entered the show to meet him, he confessed his love for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya: 'Still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'
- Rahul Vaidya confirms he will marry Disha Parmar soon in an intimate ceremony. He had proposed marriage to her on national TV last year on her birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz shares cute photos, video with Pavitra as her Insta-fam grows to 1 million
- Eijaz Khan gave his girlfriend Pavitra Punia a cute shout-out as she reached one million followers on Instagram. See their adorable pictures and video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role' in spreading lies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma's daughter performs to Honey Singh track, adds some music too
- Kapil Sharma had shared a video of his one-year-old daughter Anayra, dancing to a Honey Singh song, on his Instagram Stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satish Shah gets Covid-19 vaccine after standing for 3 hours 'in the hot sun'
- Satish Shah chose to wait in line for three hours in the scorching heat to get the Covid-19 vaccine. As he tweeted about not using the VIP entrance, fans flooded the internet with Maya Sarabhai jokes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kishwer, expecting first child with Suyyash, says her pregnancy was 'unplanned'
- Kishwer Merchant said that her pregnancy was not planned. She is currently expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals why she broke down after holding son
- Jankee Parekh felt a number of emotions as she left newborn son Sufi at home for some time, while she visited the dentist. See their first photo here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant, brother Rakesh dismiss FIR against them, call it 'publicity stunt'
- An FIR was lodged against Rakhi Sawant, her brother Rakesh Sawant and a person named Raj Khatri. Rakhi's brother has now reacted to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Rubina Dilaik had to sell her house after not being paid on debut TV show
- Rubina Dilaik was forced to sell her house after not receiving her salary for a television show, despite repeated reminders to her producers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keith, Rochelle open up on seeking marriage counsellor's help
- As they plan a small and sweet celebration for their third wedding anniversary on Thursday, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao talk about seeking help from a marriage counsellor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya lavishes praise on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in this viral video
- In a viral video, Rahul Vaidya of Bigg Boss 14 is seen narrating an incident about how he met Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan at a city lounge and how the singer was impressed by star kid's humility and patience.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni shares pic with Jasmin Bhasin, says 'we are our own world'
- Aly Goni has posted a new photo with close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14's Kavita Kaushik names and shames online abusers, shares screenshot
- Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik has shared screenshots of the abusive messages she received on social media. "Call them out! Expose them!" Kavita wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kishwer-Suyyash announce first pregnancy with special post: 'Coming in August'
- Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. Check out their Instagram posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav row: Amazon issues fresh apology, says 'we respect viewers' beliefs'
- Amazon Prime Video has issued a new apology over the legal cases surrounding the political drama Tandav. Read it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox