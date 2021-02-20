Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get frisky in new video, reveal their love story

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 14, are enjoying the honeymoon phase of their relationship. The two packed on the PDA at an event on Saturday and also revealed how they fell in love.

When asked about spending quality time with Pavitra after exiting Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz joked, “Ab toh time spend karna hi hai na saath mein, aur koi chaara nahi hai (There is no option but to spend time together now)!”





Eijaz also opened up about his love story with Pavitra and said that it has been an ‘exceptional journey’ from Bigg Boss 14 to the present day. “Hum dono akele aaye the, jeetne aaye the, competitors the. Bohot jhagde hue lekin un jhagdon ke dauraan hum ek doosre ko aur achchi tarah samajhne lage (We came alone, to win the show, and were each other’s competitors. We fought a lot but began to understand each other well),” he said.

“Yeh bhi hota raha ki hum jitne kareeb aate gaye, utne consciously hum phir se door apne aap ko karte gaye, kyunki hum game jeetne aaye the. Lekin I think ek time aaya jab inko bhi laga, ‘chhodo, game ek taraf,’ aur mujhe bhi aisa laga (The closer we came to each other, we consciously distanced ourselves from each other because we were there to win the show. But there came a time when both of us felt that the game is not more important than our relationship),” he added.





Shortly after Eijaz and Pavitra came to this realisation, she was evicted from Bigg Boss 14. He began to miss her a lot and when she re-entered the show to meet him, he said that he had to find out if she felt the same way as him.

Last month, Eijaz walked out of Bigg Boss 14 due to prior professional commitments. After his exit, he spent the most time with Pavitra and they got to know each other better.

