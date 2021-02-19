Possessive Eijaz Khan pulls Pavitra Punia away from man she hugged, won't let go of her. Watch video

Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia might not have won the show, but they found each other. On Friday, they were spotted at an event in Mumbai, walking hand-in-hand.

Pictures and videos of the two, refusing to let go of each other, were shared online. Another video, also shared online, showed Pavitra hugging a man, and Eijaz possessively yelling in Hindi, "Leave her alone!" and pulling her towards himself.





Eijaz, who initially refused Pavitra's advances on the show, saying that he wasn't ready for a relationship, eventually declared his love for her when she visited the Bigg Boss house after her eviction.

In an interview, he said that if all goes well, they could get married this year. "We are keeping our fingers crossed," he told The Times of India.

On Valentine's Day recently, she shared pictures of herself with Eijaz, and wrote in the caption of her post, "F*** butterflies I feel the whole zoo when am with you #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. - TROPHY to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki (I am the one with the trophy of love) HAPPY VALENTINES DAY."

Eijaz was forced to leave Bigg Boss prematurely because of prior professional commitments. Speaking to SpotboyE about telling his family about his feelings for Pavitra he said, "After I came out, the first person I met was my brother and then I straight went to meet my father. I told him that I really love Pavitra and this is serious. So, he happily said 'I am very happy if you are happy'."

