Dia Mirza shares stunning selfie but her minimalist mangalsutra grabs all the attention. See photo
- Dia Mirza, who married Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this week, shared a gorgeous airport selfie on Friday. However, it was her minimalist mangalsutra that grabbed all the attention.
Actor Dia Mirza on Friday took to Instagram stories to share a gorgeous selfie from the Mumbai airport lounge as she made her way to Delhi. While she captivated hearts with her radiant smile, it was her minimalist mangalsutra that grabbed attention.
“All set to start a new story. Chalo Dilli!” she captioned the image, along with a heart emoji. She added a sticker that read ‘work mode’. However, she did not share any further details about the project.
On Monday, Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony conducted in the garden of the apartment complex where she has been residing for nearly two decades. Only a select few from the entertainment industry, including Aditi Rao Hydari and Smriti Khanna, were a part of the celebrations. The wedding was a ‘completely sustainable’ one, with no plastics or waste. Even the minimal decor was ‘completely biodegradable and natural’.
Also read | Amrita Rao says she does not have a nanny for son Veer: ‘Anmol and I are doing everything ourselves’
Dia wrote in an Instagram post that the highlight of the wedding ceremony for her and Vaibhav was that it was performed by a woman priest. “We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new,” she wrote, adding that they chose to do away with the kanyadaan and bidaai rituals.
On Saturday, Dia shared a new picture from the wedding on Instagram with a quote: “No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.” She added the hashtags, #SunsetkeDiVaNe and #ThankYouPreeta.
Dia was previously married to producer Sahil Sangha, but they split in 2019. Vaibhav, meanwhile, was married to Sunaina Rekhi and has a daughter, Samaira, with her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fined for not wearing helmet, Vivek jokes about bike ride with wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia posts gorgeous selfie but her minimalist mangalsutra grabs all the attention
- Dia Mirza, who married Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this week, shared a gorgeous airport selfie on Friday. However, it was her minimalist mangalsutra that grabbed all the attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey jokes about infecting 'long lost people' with Covid
- Actor Ranvir Shorey joked on Twitter that it would be a great idea to connect with 'long lost people' and infect them with the coronavirus. He tested positive a few days ago, and is quarantining.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amrita does not have a nanny for son Veer: 'Anmol and I are doing everything'
- Amrita Rao said that she and her husband, Anmol, are hands-on parents to their little boy, Veer. They welcomed their son in November last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor shares a look at her scrumptious meal of biryani and kebabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Dia Mirza's mehendi ceremony: Bride looks gorgeous in yellow, see photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan on Arjun Tendulkar's selection in IPL: 'Don’t murder his enthusiasm'
- Farhan Akhtar has defended Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and has asked trolls to not murder his enthusiasm and weigh him down before he’s begun with their accusations of nepotism.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka's manager says 'prominent' Bollywood celebs were 'negative' about her
- Anjula Acharia revealed that when she first signed Priyanka Chopra, 'prominent people' in Bollywood warned her that she was 'wasting (her) time'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi's Mumbai and Goa homes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biopic series on Maharani Gayatri Devi announced, Dia Mirza reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kangana, Deepika, Aamir discussed item songs and misogyny in films. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty recreates Shehnaaz Gill's Saada Kutta Kutta on spotting a dog
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike with wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for Patralekhaa: 'My reason to smile'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor drops new glam pics, Shanaya, Aaliyah Kashyap dub her a 'beauty'
- Khushi Kapoor shared stunning new pictures of herself and lauding her were cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox