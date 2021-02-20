Dia Mirza shares stunning selfie but her minimalist mangalsutra grabs all the attention. See photo

IND USA
Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi in a low-key ceremony on Monday.
  • Dia Mirza, who married Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this week, shared a gorgeous airport selfie on Friday. However, it was her minimalist mangalsutra that grabbed all the attention.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:02 PM IST

Actor Dia Mirza on Friday took to Instagram stories to share a gorgeous selfie from the Mumbai airport lounge as she made her way to Delhi. While she captivated hearts with her radiant smile, it was her minimalist mangalsutra that grabbed attention.

“All set to start a new story. Chalo Dilli!” she captioned the image, along with a heart emoji. She added a sticker that read ‘work mode’. However, she did not share any further details about the project.

Dia Mirzas minimalist mangalsutra could be seen in the selfie posted by her on Instagram.
On Monday, Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony conducted in the garden of the apartment complex where she has been residing for nearly two decades. Only a select few from the entertainment industry, including Aditi Rao Hydari and Smriti Khanna, were a part of the celebrations. The wedding was a ‘completely sustainable’ one, with no plastics or waste. Even the minimal decor was ‘completely biodegradable and natural’.

Dia wrote in an Instagram post that the highlight of the wedding ceremony for her and Vaibhav was that it was performed by a woman priest. “We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new,” she wrote, adding that they chose to do away with the kanyadaan and bidaai rituals.

On Saturday, Dia shared a new picture from the wedding on Instagram with a quote: “No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.” She added the hashtags, #SunsetkeDiVaNe and #ThankYouPreeta.

Dia was previously married to producer Sahil Sangha, but they split in 2019. Vaibhav, meanwhile, was married to Sunaina Rekhi and has a daughter, Samaira, with her.

dia mirza

