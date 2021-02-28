Pavitra Punia slams those trolling her relationship with Eijaz Khan: ‘We do not need the approval of haters’
- Pavitra Punia lashed out at those criticising her relationship with Eijaz Khan and reiterated that they do not need the approval of haters. The couple fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Pavitra Punia gave a strong message to those ‘spreading hate’ about her relationship with Eijaz Khan. She wrote on Twitter that their love was pure and that they did not need the ‘approval of haters’.
“Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of ‘Haters’ in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz,” she wrote.
Eijaz and Pavitra fell in love during their Bigg Boss 14 stint. Although he was initially opposed to developing any romantic attachment on the show, he grew close to her. He realised his feelings for her after her eviction, and declared his love for her when she briefly re-entered the Bigg Boss house for him.
On Valentine’s Day, Eijaz and Pavitra dedicated romantic Instagram posts to each other. She shared adorable photos of them twinning in white outfits and wrote, “F**k butterflies, I feel the whole zoo when I am with you. #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. - TROPHY to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki (I won the trophy of love).”
Eijaz, meanwhile, began with his post by saying “I love her.” He also revealed that he had a ‘small fight’ with Pavitra but added that his first Valentine’s Day with her was ‘super special’.
Recently, at a press conference, Eijaz talked about how he and Pavitra came on Bigg Boss 14 as competitors but found love in each other. He said that though they initially ‘consciously’ distanced themselves from each other, there came a point when they felt that the game is not more important than their relationship.
Currently, Pavitra is in Goa for a shoot, while Eijaz is busy with his projects in Mumbai. Earlier this week, when the paparazzi asked her why he did not come to the airport to see her off, she told them that he was busy.
