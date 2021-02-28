Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas' performance of This Is Heaven on Saturday Night Live
Priyanka Chopra is mighty impressed with Nick Jonas’ performance of his new single, This Is Heaven, during this week’s Saturday Night Live. She shared a video of him on the stage and showered love. “One of my favourites in the album #spaceman @nickjonas,” she wrote on Twitter, along with heart emojis.
Nick, who was the musical guest as well as host of Saturday Night Live this week, treated fans to two new songs during the episode -- This Is Heaven and Spaceman. This is his first solo outing since the reunion of the Jonas Brothers in 2019.
Spaceman, the album, will be out on March 12. Earlier, in an interview, Nick mentioned that much of it is an expression of his love for Priyanka. “Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important,” he told Apple Music.
Currently, Nick is in Los Angeles, while Priyanka is filming the Amazon thriller series Citadel in London. Last week, she gave him a sweet surprise, despite being miles away from him. He came back to a house beautifully decorated with balloons, with 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Congratulations Nick' written on them.
On Valentine’s Day, Nick surprised Priyanka with dozens of red roses. She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Wish you were here @nickjonas just a couple of roses.”
Earlier this month, Priyanka turned author with a memoir titled Unfinished. Within days of its release, the book featured on the New York Times’ best-sellers list. It chronicles her journey from childhood to becoming a successful Bollywood and Hollywood star.
Nick was quite amused when he read Unfinished. In a virtual interaction to promote the book, he teased Priyanka, “Some of the stuff about, to be totally real, your early dating life, and your high school crushes... We've spoken about it, but it's just funny to read it.”
