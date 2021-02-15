Priyanka Chopra gets hundreds of roses from Nick Jonas, he says they are 'just a few': 'I love you to the moon and back'
Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a very 'rosy' Valentine's Day, even though she is thousands of miles away from husband Nick Jonas. She shared a picture of herself on Sunday as she sat on her couch, surrounded by a red sea of hundreds of roses.
The photo showed Priyanka in a white dress, looking at the rose with awe. She captioned her post, "Wish you were here @nickjonas just a couple of roses." Replying to her Nick wrote, "Just a few." While Nick is currently in the US, Priyanka is shooting for her project Citadel in London.
Earlier on Sunday, Priyanka had also shared an unseen picture of herself and Nick from a photoshoot. "My forever Valentine. I love you," she wrote. The photo showed her and Nick in a beautiful setting with green hills behind them. She was seen in a grey, floral dress and Nick was seen in a mustard yellow shirt and black pants.
Nick, too, shared a throwback picture from their horse-riding session and wrote a sweet caption for her. "Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back," he wrote. Priyanka replied to him, writing, "My forever guy. I miss u so much."
Priyanka recently launched her memoir, titled Unfinished. In the book, Priyanka has talked about all from her childhood in India, attending school in the US, joining Bollywood, moving to Hollywood and her marriage to Nick.
During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show to promote her book, Priyanka was asked by the host about Nick. Jess asked her why she thought Nick would be the right father to her children someday. "I don't know if I was looking for the father of my children when I met Nick. I just met a guy that really surprised me. Nick is very self-assured as a man and that's not a very common trait with men. He knows what he wants. He has integrity. He is my greatest cheerleader. He enjoys it so much when I succeed. My father was like that to me," she said.
