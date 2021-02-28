Kangana Ranaut shares a glimpse into her colourful home as she hosts Sunday feast for Tejas team
- Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the team of Tejas, as they went to her house on Sunday for a meeting. She shared pictures of the get-together, giving fans a glimpse of her home as well.
Kangana Ranaut hosted a sumptuous Sunday feast for the team of her upcoming film, Tejas, as they went to her house for a reading. She took to Twitter to share pictures of the get-together, giving a glimpse into her beautiful home as well.
“Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas. Happy journey guys @sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies,” she wrote.
In one of the pictures, Kangana and the Tejas team can be seen sitting on sofas in the living room, smiling for the camera. Plates with ornate designs were mounted on one wall to add a decorative flair. Another wall had colourful niches with artefacts on display.
Another picture had Kangana posing in front of a mirror, mounted on a wall above a wooden table, with a vase full of flowers on it. In yet another photo, fans got a glimpse of the antique-looking dining table, as she personally supervised the dishes to be served.
Also read: Rubina Dilaik laughs off Abhinav Shukla’s claim that she wanted a divorce because he didn’t get her coffee
Kangana plays an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas. On Saturday, she tweeted, “Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand.”
Tejas is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Earlier, in a statement, Kangana had said, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares a glimpse into her home as she hosts Sunday feast for Tejas team
- Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the team of Tejas, as they went to her house on Sunday for a meeting. She shared pictures of the get-together, giving fans a glimpse of her home as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai lookalike Aamna Imran has a secret Indian connection
- Aamna Imran, dubbed as Aishwarya Rai's doppelgänger, took the internet by storm this weekend with her uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actor. The Pakistani social media influencer has revealed that she has an Indian connect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kasautii Zindagi Kay played a vital role in Roohi star Varun Sharma's love life
- Roohi actor Varun Sharma opened up about his love life in a recent interview. He recalled bonding with a girl he liked from school when his mother was busy watching Kasautii Zindagi Kay.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor shares the Dil Dhadakne Do scene when he almost killed Rahul Bose
- Anil Kapoor reveals he had really looked forward to shooting a scene that had him taking a stand for his onscreen daughter, Priyanka Chopra, in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krystle D’souza: Not dating anyone and loving it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Hazel didn't react to Yuvraj's moves, said 'good luck' for fighting cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt bathes in sunshine on Sunday but can you spot the cat in her new pic?
- Alia Bhatt has shared a sunshiny new picture on Instagram and she looks stunning as ever. Check it out and try to spot a cute little cat in the picture as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan enjoys a goofy Saturday night with her girlfriends
- Suhana Khan spent her Saturday night with friends in New York. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of her whereabouts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shor Machega: Mumbai Saga drops first song featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh
- Days after the trailer was released, Mumbai Saga makers have dropped its first song, titled Shor Machega. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala sing the latest Bollywood song.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka, Parineeti's movies rank in top 10 on Netflix US: 'Chopra domination'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look
- Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her brother and parents' Mumbai home which she transformed into a more lively place with the help of her new sister-in-law Ritu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee reunites with Thappad's Pavail Gulati in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor head to Maldives for her cousin's wedding
- Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The actors were headed to the Maldives, where Shraddha's cousin Priyaank is tying the knot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer attends sister's birthday dinner, Kal Penn writes to Irrfan's son Babil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh hints at getting a surgery for medical condition, leaves fans concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox