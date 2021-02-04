Shraddha Kapoor reacts to marriage rumours with Rohan Shrestha: 'What are you saying?'

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has reacted to the swirling rumours of her marriage. Shraddha was asked about the possibility of her tying the knot soon, as she exited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

The rumours picked up after actor Varun Dhawan hinted that photographer Rohan Shrestha might be next in line to get married. Shraddha and Rohan are reportedly dating, and Varun tied the knot earlier this month.

Asked by a paparazzo if she's planning on getting hitched, Shraddha blushed and replied, in Marathi, "What are you saying?"





“Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Rohan wrote in an Instagram Story, congratulating Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal. Reposting the message, Varun wrote back, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."

Some days later, Shraddha's father, actor Shakti Kapoor, spoke about the rumours, and said that she is free to marry whoever she wants to, but that he isn't aware that she is dating Rohan. “Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection,” he told ETimes.

He added, “Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other."

Shraddha addressed the wedding rumours in a 2020 interview to The Times of India. “Right now, I don’t have the time to think about anything apart from the movies that I am doing. And like you said, it’s only ‘buzz’,” she said.





