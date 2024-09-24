Simran ‘not desperate to line up and work with any big heroes’: Up until now I’ve stayed quiet but…

Last week, there were reports that actor-producer Simran had approached her Thulathamanam Thullum and Priyamanavale co-star Vijay to star in a big-budget project but that he ‘politely turned it down’. Simran has now set the record straight on X (formerly Twitter), calling rumours about her career ‘disheartening’. (Also Read: Thalapathy 69: Vijay to play ‘torch bearer of democracy’ in his final film, to be directed by H Vinoth) Simran will soon be seen in a film titled The Last One produced by her husband Deepak Bagga.

Simran lashes out about rumours

On X, Simran wrote without elaborating much that she’s disheartened to see how little her ‘friends’ care about her when people ‘emotionally manipulate’ her. She also claimed that she’s not ‘desperate’ to line up work with ‘big heroes’ without naming anyone.

She wrote, “It's truly disheartening to see how people can emotionally manipulate you and how little your friends seem to care about it. Up until now, I’ve stayed quiet, but let me make it clear: I’m not desperate to line up and work with any big heroes. I've been there and done that. My goals are different now, and as a woman, I know my boundaries.”

She added that while she remained silent for ‘years’ when her name was ‘being linked’ to others, her self-respect made her speak up. “No one ever reached out or made any effort to put an end to these rumors. No one cared about my feelings,” she wrote, adding, “I’ve never taken advantage of my name; I’ve always stood firm for what’s right. I expect the same integrity from sensible people in the industry. Those spreading false rumors owe me a sincere apology.”

Deepak Bagga on the rumours

Simran’s husband Deepak Bagga, who’s producing her next film The Last One clarified to DC that him or Simran never reached out to Vijay. He said, “We didn’t reach out to Vijay and these reports are baseless and untrue. Simran only wants to do roles that suit her stature and popularity.”

Simran also told News 18 that the onus on putting a stop on these rumours is on the production house. “The onus is on the production house to stop rumours about casting. If something like this untoward happens they have to intervene. I chose to react now because these things keep happening and must stop. I am talking not just for me but to everyone who faces similar things. Someone had to stand up to such harassment,” she said.

Apart from The Last One, Simran will also soon be seen in a Tamil film titled Sabdham.