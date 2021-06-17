Anniyan turns 16: Did you know it was first Indian film dubbed in French? Interesting facts about the movie

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Anniyan completed 16 years on Thursday. Directed by S Shankar, Anniyan focuses on punishing baddies as described in Garuda Puranam.

The 2005 film also starred Sadha, Prakash Raj, and Vivek in the lead roles. It portrays the story of a young man, Ramanujam, who suffers from multiple personality disorder. He works as a furious vigilante at night, and a meek lawyer by day.

Interestingly, the 2005 film is once again in headlines as filmmaker S Shankar has announced a Bollywood remake of the film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ranveer Singh playing the iconic role.

On the occasion, here are some interesting facts about the psychological thriller:

Dubbed in the French language

Anniyan became the first Indian movie to be dubbed into the French language.

Vikram appears in 18 different getups

Including those that he sported in the song sequences, Vikram appeared in the film in 18 different get-ups.

The film was shot across eight different locations

The film was shot in Amsterdam, Malaysia, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Villupuram, and Chennai.

The movie was inspired by Sidney Sheldon's novel

The main inspiration for the movie was Sidney Sheldon's famous novel Tell Me Your Dreams.

The film was shot using 120 cameras

An action sequence in the film was shot using 120 cameras to create a 'bullet-time effect'. In the action scene, a dozen stunt persons fell from a balcony and got injured.

The film bagged many prestigious awards

By the end of its theatrical run, the film grossed nearly ₹60 crore in its lifetime. The film also bagged many honours and prestigious awards including, eight Filmfare Awards, National Award, Asianet Award, and Tamil Nadu State Award.

The CBFC personally congratulated director Shankar

It out of custom for the censor board makes personal remarks on movies. Anniyan, however, was appreciated by the officers from the Central Board of Film Certification (Censor Board) for making a bold movie that spoke to society.

