IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Shankar responds to Anniyan producer’s allegations: 'Script, story belong to me'
Anniyan's Hindi remake will star Ranveer Singh, while the Tamil original featured Vikram.
Anniyan's Hindi remake will star Ranveer Singh, while the Tamil original featured Vikram.
tamil cinema

Shankar responds to Anniyan producer’s allegations: 'Script, story belong to me'

Filmmaker Shankar has released a statement in which he responded to allegations made by producer Ravichandran over Hindi remake of his film Anniyan.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 10:15 PM IST

Filmmaker Shankar and producer Aascar Ravichandran are at loggerheads over the Hindi remake rights of the Tamil film Anniyan. A day after producer Ravichandran threatened to take the legal course if Shankar goes ahead with the plan to remake Anniyan in Hindi, the filmmaker has responded in a statement that he exclusively owns the right to the film’s script and story.

On Thursday evening, Shankar released a statement in which he responded to allegations made by producer Ravichandran over Hindi remake of his film Anniyan.

In a statement, Shankar wrote: “I am shocked to receive your mail dated 14.04.2021 stating that you own the storyline of the movie Anniyan. In this context, I submit that the movie was released in the year 2005 and everyone associated with the movie was aware that the script and storyline belong exclusively to me and in fact, the movie was released with the tag: Story, Screenplay and Direction by Shankar. I have not assigned in writing any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit. As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances.”

Shankar went on to clarify that late writer Sujatha was only involved in writing the dialogues of the film and had nothing to do with the story.

“Sujatha was not involved in the script, screenplay or characterization in any manner, and there is no scope beyond his engagement as a dialogue writer. Given that the script vests with me, I am absolutely entitled to exploit the same in any manner I deem fit. In fact, you/your entity does not have the right to remake or make any derivative rights for Anniyan, as the said rights have not been granted to you in writing. In the absence of any assignment in writing from me, there can be no basis whatsoever to even assert that the storyline vests with you."

Shankar pointed out that Ravichandran gained substantially from the success of Anniyan, which had released in 2005 and starred Vikram, Sada and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

Also read: When Neha Kakkar fell on stage while dancing with Aditya Narayan. Watch video

“You are needlessly trying to unjustly enrich yourself even in my future endeavours which have no correlation to you. Needless to state, I can only hope good sense will prevail upon you after this clarification and you will stop agitating such baseless claims. This reply is issued without prejudice, and to clarify the actual situation of me as a director and writer being subject to such avaricious and illegal claims to needlessly attempt to jeopardise my future projects,” Shankar added.

On Wednesday, Shankar was kicked about teaming up with Ranveer Singh. He said in a tweet that only he could play the lead role in the movie.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
s. shankar ranveer singh tamil cinema + 1 more

Related Stories

Shankar and Ranveer Singh will collaborate on Anniyan.
Shankar and Ranveer Singh will collaborate on Anniyan.
tamil cinema

Anniyan producer threatens Shankar with legal action over remake with Ranveer

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Producer Aascar Ravichandran has sent a notice to filmmaker Shankar over his decision to remake Tamil film Anniyan in Hindi with Ranveer Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday.(Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wear matching outfits at airport, see photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 09:37 AM IST
  • Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen twinning as they flew out of Mumbai on Wednesday. Fans complimented their airport look and called it a case of 'twinning done right'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP