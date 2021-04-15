Anniyan producer threatens Shankar with legal action over remake with Ranveer Singh: 'How can you stoop so low'

Producer V Ravichandran has sent a notice to filmmaker Shankar over his decision to remake Tamil film Anniyan in Hindi with Ranveer Singh without his consent. In a statement, Ravichandran said he’s shocked to learn about the Hindi adaptation of Anniyan.

Ravichandran had produced Anniyan, which released in 2005. The film starred Vikram, Sada and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Ravichandran’s statement comes a day after it was announced that Shankar and Ranveer Singh are joining hands for the Hindi adaptation.

“I am utterly shocked to know that you are likely to undertake the direction of a Hindi film by adopting the story of the movie, Anniyan. You are well aware of the fact that I am the producer of the said movie Anniyan. The entire story rights were purchased by me from the writer Sujatha (alias late Rangarajan) for which full payment was done by me to him and necessary records are also available. I am the whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline. As such, any such adaptation or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal,” read the statement.

"Further, I wish to remind you that after the not so successful film namely Boys, directed by you, you were severely stressed due to the dented image. Still, I have provided you with the opportunity to direct the film Anniyan, after which you have regained the lost ground, only because of my support. It is a sorry state of affairs that you have conveniently forgotten the same and without even informing me, you have tried to reap the accolades of my successful movie Anniyan by associating yourself with an adaptation of Hindi version of the same. I am sure you always maintain certain ethical values, hence I wonder how you can stoop to a low level by resorting to such unlawful acts.”

Also read: Ranveer Singh teams up with Shankar for Anniyan's Hindi remake

"You are hereby advised to immediately stop proceeding any further on the same, due to the illegal copying of the storyline for which the entire rights are held by me. Please note that a legal notice follows this letter."

On Wednesday, Shankar was kicked about teaming up with Ranveer Singh. He said in a tweet that only he could play the lead role in the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ranveer singh Topics