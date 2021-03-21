IND USA
Fahadh Faasil to play a negative role in Pushpa.
telugu cinema

Fahadh Faasil to play the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

  • Fahadh Faasil will play the antagonist in his debut Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the lead protagonist.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:24 PM IST

The makers of Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu film Pushpa on Sunday announced that they have roped in Fahadh Faasil to play the antagonist. The announcement was made via a special video.

The project will mark Fahadh’s debut in Telugu industry. Fahadh, who predominantly works in Malayalam industry, made his debut in Tamil industry a few years ago in the role of antagonist in the film Velaikkaran.

The project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi was originally signed as the antagonist; however, he recently opted out of the project for reasons unknown. He was subsequently replaced by Fahadh Faasil.

In December 2020, the shoot of the film was suspended after six crew members tested positive while shooting in a specially erected set in Visakhapatnam. The film’s director Sukumar, Allu Arjun and the cinematographer tested negative.

Also read: Inside Harman Baweja’s wedding: Shilpa Shetty shows a glimpse of Anand Karaj ceremony, Raj Kundra shares baaraat video

The makers had recently revealed that they're spending a whopping 6 crore for a chase sequence in the movie which will be shot under the supervision of a few international stuntmen. The film, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, will release worldwide on August 13.

