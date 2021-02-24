Rashmika Mandanna shoots whole day for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, see pic

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has revealed she'd been shooting non-stop for an entire day for her upcoming Telugu film Pushpa, which also stars Allu Arjun. The project marks Rashmika’s maiden collaboration with Allu Arjun.

Last seen on screen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru; Rashmika recently started shooting for Pushpa, which is being directed by Sukumar.

Sharing her pictures from the shoot of Pushpa, Rashmika captioned her post: “When you have worked the whole day nonstop and still have that 90 more minutes to go (sic).”

Pushpa features Allu Arjun in the role of a red sandalwood smuggler. Most of the film is being shot in the interiors of some forests in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Rashmika currently awaits the release of her maiden Tamil film Sulthan, in which she’s paired with Karthi. The film has been directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

Rashmika also has projects with Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan in the pipeline. In filmmaker Pandiraj’s upcoming Tamil film with Suriya, it is believed that Rashmika has been signed as the female lead.

Also read: Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son

In Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming yet-untitled period romantic Telugu drama, Rashmika plays one of the leading ladies. The movie features Dulquer in the role of an Indian soldier. To be bankrolled by Swapna Cinema, the film will be produced by the sister duo Swapna and Priyanka Dutt. Dulquer’s last Telugu outing was Mahanati, in which he played veteran actor Gemini Ganesan.

Rashmika was recently seen in the independent single Top Tucker, which brought together rapper Baadshah and Tamil singer-composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON