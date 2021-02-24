IND USA
Nani with his wife and son.
telugu cinema

Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son

  • As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:05 PM IST

Nani is one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema. For someone who started his career as an assistant director; he’s come a long way in earning a big fan base. But what do you get when you take the actor and star out of him? A simple family man. A doting husband and a lovable father. On the occasion of his 37th birthday, we take a look at his personal family pictures and video which prove that Nani is a hardcore family man.

Nani tied the knot with Anjana in 2012. Their son Arjun was born in 2017.

Born as Ghanta Naveen Babu, Nani made his acting debut with 2008 Telugu romantic comedy Ashta Chamma. But his first stint with cinema was as an assistant director to late veteran filmmaker Bapu on the Telugu film Radha Gopalam. He went on to work as an AD in other Telugu films such as Astram and Dhee. Before making his debut as an actor, Nani also worked as an RJ for a year.

Since his debut in Ashta Chamma, Nani carved a niche for himself by doing light-hearted comedy films. Some of his popular films are Yevade Subramanyam, Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. Nani’s career got a major boost when he worked with SS Rajamouli in fantasy drama Eega, which was a massive success at the box-office.

In 2016, Nani tried his hands at playing a slightly grey-shaded character in Gentleman. The film saw him essaying dual roles and both his characters were extremely well received by both audiences and critics alike. The film is the third highest grosser in his career after Eega and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy.

After successfully establishing his base as an actor, Nani ventured into the television medium as the host for the second season of Telugu Bigg Boss. However, his presence on the show didn’t garner positive response from the viewers.

Nani currently has two films Tuck Jagadish and Shyam Singh Roy in his kitty. The teaser of Tuck Jagadish was unveiled on Tuesday evening and going by the visuals, it looks like a family drama with a good dose of action. Shyam Singha Roy is tipped to be a period drama.

bigg boss 2 telugu nani

