Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son
- As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
Nani is one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema. For someone who started his career as an assistant director; he’s come a long way in earning a big fan base. But what do you get when you take the actor and star out of him? A simple family man. A doting husband and a lovable father. On the occasion of his 37th birthday, we take a look at his personal family pictures and video which prove that Nani is a hardcore family man.
Nani tied the knot with Anjana in 2012. Their son Arjun was born in 2017.
Born as Ghanta Naveen Babu, Nani made his acting debut with 2008 Telugu romantic comedy Ashta Chamma. But his first stint with cinema was as an assistant director to late veteran filmmaker Bapu on the Telugu film Radha Gopalam. He went on to work as an AD in other Telugu films such as Astram and Dhee. Before making his debut as an actor, Nani also worked as an RJ for a year.
Since his debut in Ashta Chamma, Nani carved a niche for himself by doing light-hearted comedy films. Some of his popular films are Yevade Subramanyam, Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. Nani’s career got a major boost when he worked with SS Rajamouli in fantasy drama Eega, which was a massive success at the box-office.
In 2016, Nani tried his hands at playing a slightly grey-shaded character in Gentleman. The film saw him essaying dual roles and both his characters were extremely well received by both audiences and critics alike. The film is the third highest grosser in his career after Eega and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy.
After successfully establishing his base as an actor, Nani ventured into the television medium as the host for the second season of Telugu Bigg Boss. However, his presence on the show didn’t garner positive response from the viewers.
Nani currently has two films Tuck Jagadish and Shyam Singh Roy in his kitty. The teaser of Tuck Jagadish was unveiled on Tuesday evening and going by the visuals, it looks like a family drama with a good dose of action. Shyam Singha Roy is tipped to be a period drama.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan wishes parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on 42nd wedding anniversary
- Ram Charan shared a lovely picture of actor father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha on the occasion of their 42nd wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu’s trainer reveals actor’s approach in the gym
- Mahesh Babu’s trainer Minash Gabriel said that the actor is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pitta Kathalu review: Netflix’s Telugu anthology is a mixed bag
- What’s refreshing about Pitta Kathalu is that we get stories centered on women, and the shorts don’t try to showcase them in a positive light. It celebrates even flawed women and makes us celebrate their stories as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan leaves Hyderabad to join sets of father Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya
- Ram Charan was seen at the Hyderabad airport as he left for the shooting of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. He was seen sporting a clean shaven look with a twirled mustache.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nivetha Thomas unveils her new look with then and now picture
- Nivetha Thomas chopped her long hair but did not hint if it was for an upcoming project. She shared then and now pictures of herself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha’s adorable date night pic with Naga Chaitanya for V-Day goes viral
- Samantha Akkineni shared a picture with husband actor Naga Chaitanya on Valentine's Day, which was a big hit with fans. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telugu film Uppena strikes gold at box-office, stuns the trade with big opening
- Directed by Buchi Babu Sanu, Uppena is a familiar tale of love about a boy from a lower class falling head over heels for a girl from the zamindar family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan to work with Shankar, shares 'excited' announcement
- Filmmaker Shankar and actor Ram Charan are all set to join hands for upcoming project which will be released in five Indian languages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Hegde teams up with Ram Charan in Acharya, to join sets this week
- Pooja Hegde of Mohenjo Daro fame will be seen in the role of a tribal girl in Acharya and has reportedly set aside 20 days for the shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liger: Watch Ananya Panday speak Telugu and Kannada in new announcement video
- Ananya Panday, who will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in her next titled Liger, is seen giving a message in Telugu and Kannada in a video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Prabhas take a romantic stroll in red
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu calls Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot in Sharjah a ‘unique experience'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pitta Kathalu trailer: Netflix film promises distinct stories of four bold women
- Pitta Kathalu will tell the story of four women and their four journeys of love and betrayal. It will talk about love, desire, honour and freedom. Watch trailer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rana Daggubati unveils Telugu film Dear Megha first look, see poster
- Megha Akash's Dear Megha was unveiled by Rana Daggubati, Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon on their individual social media pages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox