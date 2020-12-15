Actor Rashmika Mandanna to feature in rapper Badshah’s upcoming music video

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 15:17 IST

Popular southern actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to star in rapper Badshah’s upcoming music video. Rashmika, as per reports, is currently shooting for the video in Chandigarh. More details about the song are yet to be made official but it is expected to be released soon.

Last seen on screen in Mahesh Babu’s Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika currently awaits the release of her maiden Tamil film Sulthan, which also stars Karthi.

As per a report by The News Minute, Rashmika is currently shooting for the music video. It will mark her first project in Bollywood.

Rashmika also has projects with Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan in the pipeline. In filmmaker Pandiraj’s upcoming Tamil film with Suriya, it is believed that Rashmika has been signed as the leading lady.

In Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming yet-untitled period romantic Telugu drama, Rashmika plays one of the leading ladies. The movie features Dulquer in the role of an Indian soldier. To be bankrolled by Swapna Cinema, the film will be produced by the sister duo Swapna and Priyanka Dutt. Dulquer’s last Telugu outing was Mahanati, in which he played veteran actor Gemini Ganesan.

Rashmika will soon join the sets of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. She pairs with Arjun for the first time in this project, which will be directed by Sukumar. The shoot of the project resumed recently but was immediately stalled after six crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The makers revealed that the shoot of Pushpa will now resume only in January 2021. The movie features Arjun in the role of a red sandalwood smuggler.

