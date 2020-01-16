e-paper
Income Tax raid at Rashmika Mandanna’s residence after rumours of her being highest-paid actress

Rashmika Mandanna’s house was raided by Income Tax officials on Thursday. This comes after rumours that she is the highest-paid actress in the South.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 16, 2020 15:18 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Rashmika Mandanna has denied rumours that she is the highest-paid actress in the South.
         

Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted a raid at the residence of actor Rashmika Mandanna in Virajpet, Kodugu district of Karnataka. According to a report in The Hindu, a search-and-seizure operation is currently underway at the actor’s residence. She is yet to officially comment on the raid.

A team of Income Tax officials from Bengaluru landed up at the house at around 7.30 am. There is no information whether Rashmika is in the house or not, as per the report.

This comes after rumours that Rashmika is the highest-paid leading lady in the South. However, when asked about the same, she vociferously denied it, saying that she was “just taking baby steps” in films and was definitely not the highest-paid actress.

Pinkvilla quoted Rashmika as saying in an interview, “When people say I am the highest paid, I wonder from where it (news) is spreading. I wonder ‘dude, from where it (money) is coming and where it is going.’ I don’t have any money in the bank. I still feel like a debutant.”

“If I have to reach there, then I have to work constantly for six years without taking a break. Then, I will be the highest paid actress. For now, I am definitely not,” she added.

Rashmika, who rose to fame with the Kannada film Kirik Party, was recently seen in Mahesh Babu’s Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Tipped to be the most sought-after actor in South India currently, she has an interesting line-up of projects in her kitty, including a film with Allu Arjun and Tamil star Vijay.

Recently, reports emerged that Rashmika has been signed opposite Vijay in his next film. During the promotions of Dear Comrade, Rashmika was asked about whether there was any truth to the rumours.

“People have been asking me if I’ve signed a film with Vijay. You know, I wish if these rumours come true. If I get an opportunity, I can’t wait to work with Vijay. Since everybody is asking me, I really wish I get to work with him,” she said, and confirmed that she is in talks for a few Tamil projects.

Rashmika will be making her Tamil debut with Sulthan, which stars Karthi in the lead. She will be seen playing an out-and-out rural-based character in the film, which is gearing up for release soon.

She was also recently seen in Telugu film Dear Comrade, in which she plays a state-level cricketer who stops playing after being sexually harassed by a national-level selector. Talking about the film, she said that she underwent cricket lessons for close to six months in preparation for the role.

